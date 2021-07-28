All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|53
|46
|.535
|_
|Philadelphia
|50
|50
|.500
|3½
|Atlanta
|50
|51
|.495
|4
|Washington
|46
|54
|.460
|7½
|Miami
|44
|57
|.436
|10
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|59
|42
|.584
|_
|Cincinnati
|52
|49
|.515
|7
|St. Louis
|51
|51
|.500
|8½
|Chicago
|50
|52
|.490
|9½
|Pittsburgh
|38
|62
|.380
|20½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|63
|37
|.630
|_
|Los Angeles
|61
|41
|.598
|3
|San Diego
|59
|45
|.567
|6
|Colorado
|44
|57
|.436
|19½
|Arizona
|31
|71
|.304
|33
___
Tuesday’s Games
Milwaukee 9, Pittsburgh 0
St. Louis 4, Cleveland 2
Miami 7, Baltimore 3
Washington 6, Philadelphia 4
Atlanta 12, N.Y. Mets 5
Texas 5, Arizona 4
Cincinnati 7, Chicago Cubs 4
San Francisco 2, L.A. Dodgers 1
San Diego 7, Oakland 4
Colorado 12, L.A. Angels 3
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland 7, St. Louis 2
Oakland 10, San Diego 4
Miami at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Washington (Scherzer 7-4) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 3-5), 12:05 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta (Smyly 7-3) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-4), 12:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 4-10) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 4-3), 2:20 p.m.
Washington (TBD) at Philadelphia (TBD), 3:05 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers (Price 4-0) at San Francisco (Cueto 6-5), 3:45 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 7-3) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 3-5), 7:05 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 1-5) at San Diego (Musgrove 6-7), 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Houston at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments