National League Glance

The Associated Press
July 29, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 54 46 .540 _
Philadelphia 50 50 .500 4
Atlanta 50 52 .490 5
Washington 46 54 .460 8
Miami 44 58 .431 11

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 60 42 .588 _
Cincinnati 53 49 .520 7
St. Louis 51 51 .500 9
Chicago 50 53 .485 10½
Pittsburgh 38 63 .376 21½

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 63 38 .624 _
Los Angeles 62 41 .602 2
San Diego 59 45 .567
Colorado 44 58 .431 19½
Arizona 32 71 .311 32

___

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland 7, St. Louis 2

Oakland 10, San Diego 4

Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 3

N.Y. Mets 2, Atlanta 1

Baltimore 8, Miami 7

Arizona 3, Texas 2

Cincinnati 8, Chicago Cubs 2

L.A. Dodgers 8, San Francisco 0

L.A. Angels 8, Colorado 7

Washington at Philadelphia, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Washington at Philadelphia, 12:05 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Williams 4-2) at Washington (Scherzer 7-4), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 7-6) at Pittsburgh (Crowe 2-5), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 2-6) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 6-4) at Miami (Thompson 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 6-4) at Atlanta (Toussaint 1-1), 7:20 p.m.

Minnesota (Berríos 7-5) at St. Louis (LeBlanc 0-2), 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 2-1) at Arizona (Gallen 1-5), 9:40 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 6-2) at San Francisco (Gausman 9-4), 9:45 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 6-6) at San Diego (Weathers 4-2), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Houston at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

