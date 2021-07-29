All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|54
|46
|.540
|_
|Philadelphia
|50
|50
|.500
|4
|Atlanta
|50
|52
|.490
|5
|Washington
|46
|54
|.460
|8
|Miami
|44
|58
|.431
|11
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|60
|42
|.588
|_
|Cincinnati
|53
|49
|.520
|7
|St. Louis
|51
|51
|.500
|9
|Chicago
|50
|53
|.485
|10½
|Pittsburgh
|38
|63
|.376
|21½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|63
|38
|.624
|_
|Los Angeles
|62
|41
|.602
|2
|San Diego
|59
|45
|.567
|5½
|Colorado
|44
|58
|.431
|19½
|Arizona
|32
|71
|.311
|32
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland 7, St. Louis 2
Oakland 10, San Diego 4
Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 3
N.Y. Mets 2, Atlanta 1
Baltimore 8, Miami 7
Arizona 3, Texas 2
Cincinnati 8, Chicago Cubs 2
L.A. Dodgers 8, San Francisco 0
L.A. Angels 8, Colorado 7
Washington at Philadelphia, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Washington at Philadelphia, 12:05 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Williams 4-2) at Washington (Scherzer 7-4), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 7-6) at Pittsburgh (Crowe 2-5), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 2-6) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 6-4) at Miami (Thompson 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 6-4) at Atlanta (Toussaint 1-1), 7:20 p.m.
Minnesota (Berríos 7-5) at St. Louis (LeBlanc 0-2), 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 2-1) at Arizona (Gallen 1-5), 9:40 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 6-2) at San Francisco (Gausman 9-4), 9:45 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 6-6) at San Diego (Weathers 4-2), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Houston at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
