Sports News

National League Glance

The Associated Press
July 30, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 54 47 .535 _
Philadelphia 51 51 .500
Atlanta 51 52 .495 4
Washington 47 55 .461
Miami 44 58 .431 10½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 61 42 .592 _
Cincinnati 54 49 .524 7
St. Louis 51 51 .500
Chicago 50 54 .481 11½
Pittsburgh 38 64 .373 22½

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 64 38 .627 _
Los Angeles 62 42 .596 3
San Diego 60 45 .571
Colorado 44 59 .427 20½
Arizona 32 71 .311 32½

___

Thursday’s Games

Washington 3, Philadelphia 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Atlanta 6, N.Y. Mets 3

Cincinnati 7, Chicago Cubs 4

Philadelphia 11, Washington 8, 8 innings, 2nd game

San Francisco 5, L.A. Dodgers 0

Milwaukee 12, Pittsburgh 0

San Diego 3, Colorado 0

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Houston at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Houston (Greinke 10-3) at San Francisco (Wood 9-3), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-5) at Miami (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 12-4) at Washington (Lester 3-5), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 7-6) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 4-10), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Miley 8-4) at N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-4), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 1-1) at St. Louis (Woodford 2-2), 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 7-5) at Atlanta (Muller 2-3), 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gray 0-0) at Arizona (Kelly 7-7), 8:10 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 8-8) at San Diego (Darvish 7-5), 8:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Houston at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Sports News

