Sports News

National League Glance

The Associated Press
July 31, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 54 48 .529 _
Philadelphia 51 52 .495
Atlanta 51 53 .490 4
Washington 48 55 .466
Miami 44 59 .427 10½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 62 42 .596 _
Cincinnati 55 49 .529 7
St. Louis 52 51 .505
Chicago 50 55 .476 12½
Pittsburgh 39 64 .379 22½

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 64 39 .621 _
Los Angeles 62 43 .590 3
San Diego 60 46 .566
Colorado 45 59 .433 19½
Arizona 33 71 .317 31½

___

Friday’s Games

Washington 4, Chicago Cubs 3

Cincinnati 6, N.Y. Mets 2

N.Y. Yankees 3, Miami 1

Pittsburgh 7, Philadelphia 0

Milwaukee 9, Atlanta 5

St. Louis 5, Minnesota 1

Colorado 9, San Diego 4

Houston 9, San Francisco 6

Arizona 6, L.A. Dodgers 5, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

Houston at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 4-11) at Washington (TBD), 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Keller 3-7), 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gutierrez 5-3) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 7-9), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 4-5) at Miami (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 3-5) at Atlanta (Morton 10-3), 1:20 p.m.

Minnesota (Pineda 4-5) at St. Louis (Wainwright 8-6), 2:15 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 7-5) at San Francisco (Webb 4-3), 4:05 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 8-5) at San Diego (Paddack 7-6), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 12-3) at Arizona (Smith 3-7), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

