Nationals agree to send Gomes, Harrison to Athletics

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Washington Nationals kept wheeling and dealing, agreeing to trade catcher Yan Gomes and infielder-outfielder Josh Harrison to the Oakland Athletics on Friday, a person with direct knowledge of the swap said.

The deal is pending a review of medical reports on the players involved, the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been finalized.

Washington, already rocked by a recent COVID-19 outbreak, has dismantled its roster in a matter of 24 crazy hours.

Ace pitcher Max Scherzer and All-Star shortstop Trea Turner were traded to the reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers for four prospects Friday.

Relief pitcher Daniel Hudson was sent to the San Diego Padres late Thursday in a busy day of moves for retooling Washington, which acquired right-hander Mason Thompson and shortstop Jordy Barley in that move.

A little earlier, the Nationals traded All-Star slugger Kyle Schwarber to Boston for a minor league pitcher. Before that, they shipped closer Brad Hand to Toronto.

The defending AL West champion A’s are in second place behind rival Houston. On Monday, Oakland acquired left-hander Andrew Chafin from the Chicago Cubs for two minor leaguers, then traded for outfielder Starling Marte on Wednesday in a swap with the Marlins.

