On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Nationals’ Strasburg still dealing with neck discomfort

NOAH TRISTER
July 23, 2021 5:40 pm
1 min read
      

BALTIMORE (AP) — Stephen Strasburg felt some discomfort in his neck after a recent bullpen session, and Washington manager Dave Martinez said Friday the Nationals are trying to figure out what to do next.

“We backed him down again,” Martinez said. “I know they’re going to look at some different options, probably see if we can find another specialist for him to go see — but as of right now, this continues to happen to him.”

Strasburg has made only five starts this season because of neck and shoulder issues. The right-hander, who turned 33 on Tuesday, hasn’t pitched since June 1.

“When we get Strasburg back, I want him back fully healthy, so we’re going to weigh all options here,” Martinez said. “He goes out and throws long toss and stuff, and he feels OK. When he throws a bullpen, it irritates him some, so we need to figure that out.”

        Insight by Sprinklr: Learn how GSA is improving customer experiencing by registering for this free webinar.

The Nationals entered Friday night’s game at Baltimore with a 45-50 record, six games out of first place. They’re in danger of missing the postseason for a second straight year after winning the World Series in 2019.

Strasburg was the MVP of that World Series, but he has pitched only seven times since.

“He’s frustrated, because he’s worked so hard,” Martinez said. “I said, ‘Look, we’ve got to figure out what it is, and then we’ll go from there. We’ve been here before. I know it’s been a bumpy road for you, and I know you want to come back and pitch.’”

___

Follow Noah Trister at www.twitter.com/noahtrister

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army Gen. Hokanson thanks Guard members for support fighting the Bootleg Fire in Oregon