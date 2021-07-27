On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Nationals’ Strasburg to have season-ending neck surgery

The Associated Press
July 27, 2021 5:35 pm
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Stephen Strasburg will have season-ending neck surgery, Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Tuesday, ending another frustrating year for Washington’s 2019 World Series hero.

The three-time All-Star right-hander felt discomfort after a 27-pitch bullpen session last week and saw a specialist on Monday. Strasburg, who is 1-2 with a 4.57 ERA in five starts this season, was diagnosed with neurogenic thoracic outlet syndrome and will be operated on by Dr. Greg Pearl in Dallas on Wednesday, Martinez said.

“He’s down, he’s frustrated,” Martinez said. “Hopefully after this procedure is done, it’s the next hurdle, recovering and then starting to rehab as soon as he possibly can.”

Injuries have limited Strasburg to seven starts since he was named MVP of Washington’s World Series win over Houston two years ago. He last pitched on June 1.

Martinez said he expects Strasburg to be ready for the start of spring training next year.

“I know what kind of workhorse he is when healthy,” Martinez said.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

