On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Nats-Phils postponed because of Washington’s COVID-19 issues

AARON BRACY
July 28, 2021 5:55 pm
< a min read
      

PHILADE (AP) — COVID-19 issues among the Washington Nationals prompted Major League Baseball to postpone their game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night.

The postponement came one day after Nationals star Trea Turner exited the game against Philadelphia in the first inning following his positive test for the virus.

MLB announced the Nationals-Phillies postponement little over an hour before the game was set to begin at Citizens Bank Park, and said that would allow for “continued testing and contact tracing involving members of the Nationals organization.”

The game was then scheduled to be made up as part of a straight doubleheader on Thursday starting at 12:05 p.m.

        Insight by ThunderCat Technology and Dell Technologies: Learn different ways agencies are taking more advantage of AI and ML tools to help exceed mission expectations by downloading this exclusive e-book.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Randy Moore sworn in as 20th Chief of the USDA Forest Service