Nats-Phils postponed because of Washington’s COVID-19 issues

PHILADE (AP) — COVID-19 issues among the Washington Nationals prompted Major League Baseball to postpone their game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night.

The postponement came one day after Nationals star Trea Turner exited the game against Philadelphia in the first inning following his positive test for the virus.

MLB announced the Nationals-Phillies postponement little over an hour before the game was set to begin at Citizens Bank Park, and said that would allow for “continued testing and contact tracing involving members of the Nationals organization.”

The game was then scheduled to be made up as part of a straight doubleheader on Thursday starting at 12:05 p.m.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.