Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Nats star Turner tests positive for COVID-19, exits game

The Associated Press
July 27, 2021 8:45 pm
< a min read
      

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner left Tuesday night’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies in the first inning after testing positive for COVID-19.

Turner, who entered batting .320 with 18 home runs and 49 RBIs, singled and scored in the first inning. The All-Star headed directly up the Nationals tunnel toward the clubhouse after scoring and was replaced by Gerardo Parra in the lineup to start the bottom of the first.

It was later announced in the press box that Turner had tested positive, ending speculation that he was lifted for a possible pending trade or due to injury.

___

        Insight by ThunderCat Technology and Dell Technologies: Learn different ways agencies are taking more advantage of AI and ML tools to help exceed mission expectations by downloading this exclusive e-book.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Randy Moore sworn in as 20th Chief of the USDA Forest Service