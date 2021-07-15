NBA Playoff Glance

|All Times Eastern
|PLAY-IN
|Play-in First Round
|Eastern Conference
|Tuesday, May 18
Indiana 144, Charlotte 117
Boston 118, Washington 100
|Western Conference
|Wednesday, May 19
Memphis 100, San Antonio 96
L.A. Lakers 103, Golden State 100
|Play-in Second Round
|Eastern Conference
|Thursday, May 20
Washington 142, Indiana 115
|Western Conference
|Friday, May 21
Memphis 117, Golden State 112, OT
___
|FIRST ROUND
|(Best-of-7)
|x-if necessary
|Eastern Conference
|Philadelphia 4, Washington 1
Sunday, May 23: Philadelphia 125, Washington 118
Wednesday, May 26: Philadelphia 120, Washington 95
Saturday, May 29: Philadelphia 132, Washington 103
Monday, May 31: Washington 122, Philadelphia 114
Wednesday, June 2: Philadelphia 129, Washington 112
Saturday, May 22: Brooklyn 104, Boston 93
Tuesday, May 25: Brooklyn 130, Boston 108
Friday, May 28: Boston 125, Brooklyn 119
Sunday, May 30: Brooklyn 141, Boston 126
Tuesday, June 1: Brooklyn 123, Boston 109
Saturday, May 22: Milwaukee 109, Miami 107, OT
Monday, May 24: Milwaukee 132, Miami 98
Thursday, May 27: Milwaukee 113, Miami 84
Saturday, May 29: Milwaukee 120, Miami 103
Sunday, May 23: Atlanta 107, New York 105
Wednesday, May 26: New York 101, Atlanta 92
Friday, May 28: Atlanta 105, New York 94
Sunday, May 30: Atlanta 113, New York 96
Wednesday, June 2: Atlanta 103, New York 89
|Western Conference
|Utah 4, Memphis 1
Sunday, May 23: Memphis 112, Utah 109
Wednesday, May 26: Utah 141, Memphis 129
Saturday, May 29: Utah 121, Memphis 111
Monday, May 31: Utah 120, Memphis 113
Wednesday, June 2: Utah 126, Memphis 110
Sunday, May 23: Phoenix 99, L.A. Lakers 90
Tuesday, May 25: L.A. Lakers 109, Phoenix 102
Thursday, May 27: L.A. Lakers 109, Phoenix 95
Sunday, May 30: Phoenix 100, L.A. Lakers 92
Tuesday, June 1: Phoenix 115, L.A. Lakers 85
Thursday, June 3: Phoenix 113 L.A. Lakers 100
Saturday, May 22: Portland 123, Denver 109
Monday, May 24: Denver 128, Portland 109
Thursday, May 27: Denver 120, Portland 115
Saturday, May 29: Portland 115, Denver 95
Tuesday, June 1: Denver 147, Portland 140, 2OT
Thursday, June 3: Denver 126, Portland 115
|L.A. Clippers 4, Dallas 3
Saturday, May 22: Dallas 113, L.A. Clippers 103
Tuesday, May 25: Dallas 127, L.A. Clippers 121
Friday, May 28: L.A. Clippers 118, Dallas 108
Sunday, May 30: L.A. Clippers 106 Dallas 81
Wednesday, June 2: Dallas 105, L.A. Clippers 100
Friday, June 4: L.A. Clippers 104, Dallas 97
Sunday, June 6: L.A. Clippers 126, Dallas 111
___
|CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
|(Best-of-7)
|x-if necessary
|Eastern Conference
|Milwaukee 4, Brooklyn 3
Saturday, June 5: Brooklyn 115, Milwaukee 107
Monday, June 7: Brooklyn 125, Milwaukee 86
Thursday, June 10: Milwaukee 86, Brooklyn 83
Sunday, June 13: Milwaukee 107, Brooklyn 96
Tuesday, June 15: Brooklyn 114, Milwaukee 108
Thursday, June 17: Milwaukee 104, Brooklyn 89
Saturday, June 19: Milwaukee 115, Brooklyn 111, OT
|Atlanta 4, Philadelphia 3
Sunday, June 6: Atlanta 128, Philadelphia, 124
Tuesday, June 8: Philadelphia 118, Atlanta 102
Friday, June 11: Philadelphia 127, Atlanta 111
Monday, June 14: Atlanta 103, Philadelphia 100
Wednesday, June 16: Atlanta 109, Philadelphia 106
Friday, June 18: Philadelphia 104, Atlanta 99
Sunday, June 20: Atlanta 103 Philadelphia 96
|Western Conference
|Phoenix 4, Denver 0
Monday, June 7: Phoenix 122, Denver 105
Wednesday, June 9: Phoenix 123, Denver 98
Friday, June 11: Phoenix 116, Denver 102
Sunday, June 13: Phoenix 125, Denver 118
Tuesday, June 8: Utah 112, L.A. Clippers 109
Thursday, June 10: Utah 117, L.A. Clippers 111
Saturday, June 12: L.A. Clippers 132, Utah 106
Monday, June 14: L.A. Clippers 118, Utah 104
Wednesday, June 16: L.A. Clippers 110, Utah 111
Friday, June 18: L.A. Clippers 131, Utah 119
|CONFERENCE FINALS
|(Best-of-7)
|x-if necessary
|Eastern Conference
|Milwaukee 4, Atlanta 2
Wednesday, June 23: Atlanta 116, Milwaukee 113
Friday, June 25: Milwaukee 125, Atlanta 91
Sunday, June 27: Milwaukee 113, Atlanta 102
Tuesday, June 29: Atlanta 110, Milwaukee 88
Thursday, July 1: Milwaukee 123, Atlanta 112
Saturday, July 3: Milwaukee 118, Atlanta 107
|Western Conference
|Phoenix 4, L.A. Clippers 2
Sunday, June 20: Phoenix 120, L.A. Clippers 114
Tuesday, June 22: Phoenix 104, L.A. Clippers 103
Thursday, June 24: L.A. Clippers 106, Phoenix 92
Saturday, June 26: Phoenix 84, L.A. Clippers 80
Monday, June 28: L.A. Clippers 116, Phoenix 102
Wednesday, June 30: Phoenix 130, L.A. Clippers 103
|NBA FINALS
|(Best-of-7)
|x-if necessary
|Phoenix 2, Milwaukee 2
Tuesday, July 6: Phoenix 118, Milwaukee 105
Thursday, July 8: Phoenix 118, Milwaukee 108
Sunday, July 11: Milwaukee 120, Phoenix 100
Wednesday, July 14: Milwaukee 109, Phoenix 103
Saturday, July 17: Milwaukee at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Tuesday, July 20: Phoenix at Milwaukee, 9 p.m.
x-Thursday, July 22: Milwaukee at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments