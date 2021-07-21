On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Netherlands 10, Zambia 3

The Associated Press
July 21, 2021 10:52 am
< a min read
      

Zambia 3, Netherlands 10

Netherlands 6 4 10
Zambia 1 2 3

First Half_1, Netherlands, Miedema, (Janssen), 9th minute; 2, Netherlands, Martens, , 14th; 3, Netherlands, Miedema, (Van de Donk), 15th; 4, Zambia, Banda, (Siamfuko), 19th; 5, Netherlands, Miedema, (Van de Donk), 29th; 6, Netherlands, Martens, (Groenen), 38th; 7, Netherlands, Van de Sanden, (Roord), 44th.

Second Half_8, Netherlands, Miedema, (Van de Donk), 59th; 9, Netherlands, Roord, (Beerensteyn), 64th; 10, Netherlands, Beerensteyn, , 75th; 11, Netherlands, Pelova, (Jansen), 80th; 12, Zambia, Banda, (Chanda), 82nd; 13, Zambia, Banda, , 83rd.

First Overtime_None.

Second Overtime_None.

        Insight by JTEK: Learn how agencies are defining the role of cloud services today and in the future, while also emphasizing the considerations for each of those decisions by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Penalty kicks_None.

Yellow Cards_Siamfuko, Zambia, 67th; Van Es, Netherlands, 90th.

Referee_Laura Fortunato.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NRC Chairman Christopher Hanson tours the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center