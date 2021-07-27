Netherlands 8, China 2

Netherlands 3 5 — 8 China 1 1 — 2

First Half_1, Netherlands, Van de Sanden, (Groenen), 12th minute; 2, China, Shanshan, (Shuang), 28th; 3, Netherlands, Beerensteyn, (Janssen), 37th; 4, Netherlands, Beerensteyn, (Van de Sanden), 45th+2.

Second Half_5, Netherlands, Martens, (Van Es), 47th; 6, Netherlands, Miedema, (Martens), 65th; 7, China, Wang, (Liu), 69th; 8, Netherlands, Martens, (Miedema), 70th; 9, Netherlands, Pelova, 71st; 10, Netherlands, Miedema, (Jansen), 76th.

Yellow Cards_Yuping, China, 30th; Yan, China, 44th; Ying, China, 82nd.

Referee_Salima Mukansanga.

