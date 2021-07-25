New England 2, Montreal 1

Montreal 0 1 — 1 New England 1 1 — 2

First Half_1, New England, Bou, 8 (Traustason), 29th minute.

Second Half_2, New England, Bou, 9 (Bye), 73rd; 3, Montreal, Mihailovic, 3 (Torres), 79th.

Goalies_Montreal, James Pantemis, Sebastian Breza; New England, Brad Knighton, Earl Edwards Jr.

Yellow Cards_McNamara, New England, 90th; Mafla, New England, 90th+4.

Referee_Alex Chilowicz. Assistant Referees_Nick Uranga, Brian Dunn, Malik Badawi. 4th Official_Mathew Corrigan.

___

Lineups

Montreal_James Pantemis; Zorhan Bassong (Mustafa Kizza, 83rd), Rudy Camacho, Joel Waterman; Mathieu Choiniere (Sunusi Ibrahim, 83rd), Maciel (Ahmed Hamdi, 84th), Djordje Mihailovic, Joaquin Torres, Victor Wanyama; Lassi Lappalainen (Zachary Brault Guillard, 75th), Mason Toye (Bjorn Johnsen, 84th).

New England_Brad Knighton; Jonathan Bell (A.J. DeLaGarza, 62nd), Brandon Bye, Andrew Farrell, Christian Mafla (Scott Caldwell, 90th+6); Carles Gil, Wilfrid Kaptoum (Lucas Maciel Felix, 63rd), Matt Polster, Arnor Traustason (Tommy McNamara, 63rd); Gustavo Bou, Adam Buksa (Teal Bunbury, 36th).

