New England 5, Miami 0

|New England
|4
|1
|—
|5
|Miami
|0
|0
|—
|0
First Half_1, New England, Traustason, 1 (Gil), 15th minute; 2, New England, Bunbury, 2, 27th; 3, New England, Traustason, 2 (Bell), 36th; 4, New England, Buksa, 6 (Gil), 45th+5.
Second Half_5, New England, Buksa, 7 (Bou), 83rd.
Goalies_New England, Brad Knighton, Earl Edwards Jr; Miami, Nick Marsman, John McCarthy.
Yellow Cards_Figal, Miami, 15th; Chapman, Miami, 62nd.
Referee_Robert Sibiga. Assistant Referees_Jason White, Brooke Mayo, Christina Unkel. 4th Official_Kevin Broadley.
A_13,963.
___
Lineups
New England_Brad Knighton; Jonathan Bell, A.J. DeLaGarza, Andrew Farrell, Christian Mafla (Matt Polster, 46th); Lucas Maciel Felix (Emmanuel Boateng, 78th), Carles Gil (Gustavo Bou, 62nd), Tommy McNamara (Scott Caldwell, 75th), Arnor Traustason; Adam Buksa, Teal Bunbury (Wilfrid Kaptoum, 63rd).
Miami_Nick Marsman; Nicolas Figal, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Christian Makoun (Kieran Gibbs, 46th), Ryan Shawcross; Blaise Matuidi (Jay Chapman, 46th), Lewis Morgan, Rodolfo Pizarro (Indiana Vassilev, 68th), Victor Ulloa; Gonzalo Higuain (Federico Higuain, 80th), Robbie Robinson (Julian Carranza, 62nd).
