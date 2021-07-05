Trending:
New York 99, Dallas 96

The Associated Press
July 5, 2021 9:04 pm
DALLAS (96)

A.Gray 4-8 0-0 10, Thornton 5-9 1-1 11, Sabally 5-11 4-4 16, Jefferson 4-8 0-0 9, Ogunbowale 4-12 3-3 12, Harrison 9-12 5-7 23, Alarie 0-1 0-0 0, Collier 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 0-1 0-0 0, Mabrey 7-14 0-0 15. Totals 38-76 13-15 96.

NEW YORK (99)

Laney 8-15 0-0 18, Onyenwere 3-6 1-2 8, Shook 2-5 1-1 5, Ionescu 5-9 0-0 13, Whitcomb 10-16 0-0 26, Odom 1-3 0-0 2, R.Gray 5-6 1-1 11, Richards 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 6-11 1-4 16. Totals 40-71 4-8 99.

Dallas 24 23 22 27 96
New York 32 19 23 25 99

3-Point Goals_Dallas 7-16 (A.Gray 2-2, Sabally 2-5, Mabrey 1-3, Ogunbowale 1-4), New York 15-31 (Whitcomb 6-11, Ionescu 3-5, Jones 3-7, Laney 2-4, Onyenwere 1-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 31 (Harrison, Mabrey, Sabally 7), New York 29 (Shook 8). Assists_Dallas 23 (Jefferson 6), New York 27 (Ionescu 12). Total Fouls_Dallas 16, New York 17. A_1,677 (17,732)

