New York City FC 4, Columbus 1

Columbus 0 1 — 1 New York City FC 2 2 — 4

First Half_1, New York City FC, Castellanos, 5 (Medina), 14th minute; 2, New York City FC, Thiago, 3 (Morales), 35th.

Second Half_3, New York City FC, Parks, 3 (Thiago), 51st; 4, New York City FC, Rodriguez, 1 (Moralez), 71st; 5, Columbus, Santos, 1 (penalty kick), 90th+7.

Goalies_Columbus, Eloy Room, Evan Bush; New York City FC, Luis Barraza, Cody Mizell.

Yellow Cards_Thiago, New York City FC, 36th; Thorarinsson, New York City FC, 41st; Santos, Columbus, 49th; Castellanos, New York City FC, 55th; Medina, New York City FC, 69th.

Referee_Alan Kelly. Assistant Referees_Matthew Nelson, Gjovalin Bori, Jose Carlos Rivero. 4th Official_Elton Garcia.

Lineups

Columbus_Eloy Room; Harrison Afful (Saad Abdul-Salaam, 61st), Aboubacar Keita, Jonathan Mensah; Luis Diaz (Derrick Etienne, 62nd), Kevin Molino, Darlington Nagbe (Liam Fraser, 82nd), Pedro Santos, Lucas Zelarrayan (Waylon Francis, 75th); Marlon Hairston, Bradley Wright-Phillips (Erik Hurtado, 62nd).

New York City FC_Luis Barraza; Alexander Callens, Maxime Chanot, Gudmundur Thorarinsson (Malte Amundsen, 64th), Anton Tinnerholm; Nicolas Acevedo (Alfredo Morales, 33rd), Jesus Medina (Tony Rocha, 82nd), Maxi Moralez (Andres Jasson, 82nd), Keaton Parks; Valentin Castellanos, Thiago (Santiago Rodriguez, 65th).

