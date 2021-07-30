Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

New York City FC 4, Columbus 1

The Associated Press
July 30, 2021 9:53 pm
< a min read
      
Columbus 0 1 1
New York City FC 2 2 4

First Half_1, New York City FC, Castellanos, 5 (Medina), 14th minute; 2, New York City FC, Thiago, 3 (Morales), 35th.

Second Half_3, New York City FC, Parks, 3 (Thiago), 51st; 4, New York City FC, Rodriguez, 1 (Moralez), 71st; 5, Columbus, Santos, 1 (penalty kick), 90th+7.

Goalies_Columbus, Eloy Room, Evan Bush; New York City FC, Luis Barraza, Cody Mizell.

Yellow Cards_Thiago, New York City FC, 36th; Thorarinsson, New York City FC, 41st; Santos, Columbus, 49th; Castellanos, New York City FC, 55th; Medina, New York City FC, 69th.

        Insight by ThunderCat Technology and Dell Technologies: Learn different ways agencies are taking more advantage of AI and ML tools to help exceed mission expectations by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Referee_Alan Kelly. Assistant Referees_Matthew Nelson, Gjovalin Bori, Jose Carlos Rivero. 4th Official_Elton Garcia.

___

Lineups

Columbus_Eloy Room; Harrison Afful (Saad Abdul-Salaam, 61st), Aboubacar Keita, Jonathan Mensah; Luis Diaz (Derrick Etienne, 62nd), Kevin Molino, Darlington Nagbe (Liam Fraser, 82nd), Pedro Santos, Lucas Zelarrayan (Waylon Francis, 75th); Marlon Hairston, Bradley Wright-Phillips (Erik Hurtado, 62nd).

New York City FC_Luis Barraza; Alexander Callens, Maxime Chanot, Gudmundur Thorarinsson (Malte Amundsen, 64th), Anton Tinnerholm; Nicolas Acevedo (Alfredo Morales, 33rd), Jesus Medina (Tony Rocha, 82nd), Maxi Moralez (Andres Jasson, 82nd), Keaton Parks; Valentin Castellanos, Thiago (Santiago Rodriguez, 65th).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Seattle area law enforcement officers train with US Coast Guard