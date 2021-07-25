Trending:
New York City FC 5, Orlando City 0

The Associated Press
July 25, 2021 8:24 pm
Orlando City 0 0 0
New York City FC 1 4 5

First Half_1, New York City FC, Medina, 7 (Castellanos), 40th minute.

Second Half_2, New York City FC, Tajouri, 6 (Amundsen), 53rd; 3, New York City FC, Moralez, 1, 65th; 4, New York City FC, Amundsen, 1 (Moralez), 79th; 5, New York City FC, Castellanos, 4, 82nd.

Goalies_Orlando City, Pedro Gallese, Mason Stajduhar, Brandon Austin; New York City FC, Luis Barraza, Cody Mizell.

Yellow Cards_Carlos, Orlando City, 42nd; Acevedo, New York City FC, 74th; Schlegel, Orlando City, 85th.

Referee_Rosendo Mendoza. Assistant Referees_Peter Balciunas, Ian McKay, Jorge Gonzalez. 4th Official_Tori Penso.

Lineups

Orlando City_Pedro Gallese; Antonio Carlos, Emmanuel Mas (Joao Moutinho, 57th), Rodrigo Schlegel, Kyle Smith (Ruan, 49th); Joey Dezart, Andres Perea, Oriol Rosell (David Loera, 69th); Alexander Alvarado (Michael Halliday, 69th), Benji Michel, Silvester Van der Water (Robin Jansson, 49th).

New York City FC_Luis Barraza; Malte Amundsen, Alexander Callens (Santiago Rodriguez, 70th), Maxime Chanot, Anton Tinnerholm (Tayvon Gray, 70th); Jesus Medina (Nicolas Acevedo, 70th), Alfredo Morales, Maxi Moralez, Keaton Parks; Valentin Castellanos (Andres Jasson, 84th), Ismael Tajouri (Thiago, 57th).

