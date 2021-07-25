New Zealand 4, Spain 3
|New Zealand
|1
|1
|0
|2
|—
|4
|Spain
|0
|1
|2
|0
|—
|3
New Zealand_S. Jenness 1, K. Russell 1, J. Smith 1, B. Tarrant 1.
Spain_M. Bolto 1, E. Gonzalez de Castejon 1, P. Quemada Cadafalch 1.
Green Cards_None.
Yellow Cards_None.
Red Cards_None.
Umpires_Hong Zhen Lim, Singapore. Adam Kearns, Australia. Martin Madden, Britain. Coen van Bunge, Netherlands.
