On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NFL and Twitter extend their partnership

The Associated Press
July 8, 2021 12:09 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL and Twitter have extended their partnership to include expanded engagement formats and exclusive content on Twitter Spaces.

The deal announced Thursday means Twitter will also continue to be home for the top highlights soon after they occur in games. The NFL is the first sports league to partner with the social media platform to offer sponsored Twitter Spaces.

Twitter has “more than 20 Spaces’ planned for the season. They’ll be available throughout the season, including big events such as the Super Bowl, NFL draft, and more.

The Spaces will include participation from current NFL players and other NFL talent to discuss season matchups and insights.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Download the results of Federal News Network's exclusive survey of four agencies about their cyber threat detection habits.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Media News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|7 SANS 2021 Report: Top Skills Analysts...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secret Service holds memorial for Emergency Response Team canine Bolo