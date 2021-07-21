Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NHL Expansion Draft List

The Associated Press
July 21, 2021 9:36 pm
< a min read
      

SEATTLE (AP) — Players taken Friday by the Seattle Kraken in the NHL’s expansion draft:

Seattle

Goaltenders — Chris Driedger, Florida; Joey Daccord, Ottawa; Vitek Vanecek, Washington.

Defensemen — Jeremy Lauzon, Boston; William Borgen, Buffalo; Dennis Cholowski, Detroit; Cale Fleury, Montreal; Gavin Bayreuther, Columbus; Jamie Oleksiak, Dallas; Carson Soucy, Minnesota; Vince Dunn, St. Louis; Haydn Fleury, Anaheim; Mark Giordano, Calgary; Adam Larsson, Edmonton; Kurtis MacDermid, Los Angeles.

Forwards — Yanni Gourde, Tampa Bay; Jared McCann, Toronto; Morgan Geekie, Carolina; Nathan Bastian, New Jersey; Jordan Eberle, New York Islanders; Colin Blackwell, New York Rangers; Carsen Twarynski, Philadelphia; Brandon Tanev, Pittsburgh; Tyler Pitlick, Arizona; John Quenneville, Chicago; Joonas Donskoi, Colorado; Calle Jarnkrok, Nashville; Mason Appleton, Winnipeg; Alexander True, San Jose; Kole Lind, Vancouver.

        Insight by Sprinklr: Learn how GSA is improving customer experiencing by registering for this free webinar.

end

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Archives in California introduce “Big Orange” bikes for staff to travel around