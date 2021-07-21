NHL Expansion Draft List

SEATTLE (AP) — Players taken Friday by the Seattle Kraken in the NHL’s expansion draft:

Seattle

Goaltenders — Chris Driedger, Florida; Joey Daccord, Ottawa; Vitek Vanecek, Washington.

Defensemen — Jeremy Lauzon, Boston; William Borgen, Buffalo; Dennis Cholowski, Detroit; Cale Fleury, Montreal; Gavin Bayreuther, Columbus; Jamie Oleksiak, Dallas; Carson Soucy, Minnesota; Vince Dunn, St. Louis; Haydn Fleury, Anaheim; Mark Giordano, Calgary; Adam Larsson, Edmonton; Kurtis MacDermid, Los Angeles.

Forwards — Yanni Gourde, Tampa Bay; Jared McCann, Toronto; Morgan Geekie, Carolina; Nathan Bastian, New Jersey; Jordan Eberle, New York Islanders; Colin Blackwell, New York Rangers; Carsen Twarynski, Philadelphia; Brandon Tanev, Pittsburgh; Tyler Pitlick, Arizona; John Quenneville, Chicago; Joonas Donskoi, Colorado; Calle Jarnkrok, Nashville; Mason Appleton, Winnipeg; Alexander True, San Jose; Kole Lind, Vancouver.

