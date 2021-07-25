NHRA Sonoma Nationals

|Sunday
|Sonoma Raceway
|Sonoma, Calif.
|Final Results
|Finish Order
|Top Fuel
1. Steve Torrence; 2. Leah Pruett; 3. Antron Brown; 4. Doug Kalitta; 5. Shawn Langdon; 6. Brittany Force; 7. Justin Ashley; 8. Clay Millican; 9. Mike Salinas; 10. Cameron Ferre; 11. Ron August; 12. Buddy Hull.
1. Robert Hight; 2. Matt Hagan; 3. Ron Capps; 4. Alexis DeJoria; 5. Paul Lee; 6. J.R. Todd; 7. Blake Alexander; 8. Tim Wilkerson; 9. Cruz Pedregon; 10. Tony Jurado; 11. Bob Tasca III; 12. Jim Campbell; 13. Steven Densham; 14. Terry Haddock; 15. Jeff Diehl; 16. John Force.
1. Aaron Stanfield; 2. Dallas Glenn; 3. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 4. Greg Anderson; 5. Erica Enders; 6. Kyle Koretsky; 7. Mason McGaha; 8. Matt Hartford; 9. Chris McGaha; 10. Aaron Strong; 11. Deric Kramer; 12. Alex Laughlin; 13. Alan Prusiensky; 14. Steve Graham; 15. Val Smeland; 16. Kenny Delco.
1. Karen Stoffer; 2. Andrew Hines; 3. Cory Reed; 4. Jerry Savoie; 5. Matt Smith; 6. Joey Gladstone; 7. Steve Johnson; 8. Angie Smith; 9. Scotty Pollacheck; 10. Jianna Salinas; 11. Ryan Oehler; 12. Jim Underdahl; 13. Scott Bottorff; 14. Angelle Sampey; 15. Eddie Krawiec.
Steve Torrence, 3.757 seconds, 327.98 mph def. Leah Pruett, 3.768 seconds, 323.04 mph.
Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.971, 322.50 def. Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.991, 324.44.
Aaron Stanfield, Chevy Camaro, 6.557, 209.56 def. Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.580, 207.69.
Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 6.798, 197.36 def. Andrew Hines, Buell, 6.800, 200.98.
Ralph Van Paepeghem, Bamtam, 7.345, 158.33 def. Tony Mandella, Chevy Camaro, Broke – No Show.
Mike Loge, Plymouth Barracuda, 11.154, 114.60 def. Dennis Paz, Chevy El Camino, 11.432, 114.48.
Shelby Williams, Chevy Camaro, 10.580, 123.45 def. Justin Lamb, Camaro, 9.827, 133.41.
Marko Perivolaris, Dragster, 8.896, 188.20 def. Phil Nagel, Dragster, 8.863, 161.54.
Kevin Griffiths, T Ford, 9.899, 144.94 def. Ryan Giacone, Thunderbird, 9.890, 153.44.
Dan Borg, Chevy Monte Carlo, 6.813, 196.47 def. Ed Olpin, Chevy Camaro, 6.878, 200.29.
John Richardson, Dragster, 6.119, 209.62 def. Paul Nero, Dragster, 7.016, 189.76.
|Round-by-Round results
|Top Fuel
|First Round
Doug Kalitta, 3.731, 323.19 def. Mike Salinas, 4.100, 217.49; Shawn Langdon, 3.789, 321.35 def. Clay Millican, 3.761, 281.13; Brittany Force, 3.703, 330.72 def. Ron August, 4.229, 212.73; Antron Brown, 4.081, 243.81 def. Buddy Hull, 4.840, 165.84; Steve Torrence, 3.713, 331.77 def. Cameron Ferre, 4.126, 237.00; Leah Pruett, 3.739, 327.51 def. Justin Ashley, 3.758, 323.04;
Brown, 3.815, 313.88 def. Langdon, 4.308, 192.44; Torrence, 3.730, 327.35 def. Kalitta, 3.811, 316.97; Pruett, 3.958, 288.64 def. Force, 4.359, 181.18;
Pruett, 3.726, 325.53 was unopposed; Torrence, 3.739, 328.70 def. Brown, 3.813, 321.19;
Torrence, 3.757, 327.98 def. Pruett, 3.768, 323.04.
J.R. Todd, Toyota Camry, 4.032, 321.27 def. John Force, Chevy Camaro, Foul – Centerline; Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.971, 327.19 def. Jeff Diehl, Camry, 6.085, 116.47; Alexis DeJoria, Camry, 3.942, 322.73 def. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 4.119, 303.37; Ron Capps, Charger, 3.924, 324.75 def. Tony Jurado, Ford Mustang, 4.362, 217.74; Robert Hight, Camaro, 3.938, 320.28 def. Steven Densham, Mustang, 5.079, 148.23; Blake Alexander, Mustang, 3.961, 323.27 def. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 5.216, 147.15; Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 4.189, 237.34 def. Jim Campbell, Charger, 4.605, 82.46; Paul Lee, Charger, 4.146, 272.12 def. Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 4.584, 182.45;
DeJoria, 4.080, 260.76 def. Wilkerson, 5.315, 138.47; Hight, 3.938, 326.95 def. Todd, 4.060, 296.70; Capps, 3.965, 321.35 def. Lee, 4.043, 309.20; Hagan, 3.960, 322.42 def. Alexander, 4.103, 256.80;
Hagan, 3.967, 324.36 def. DeJoria, 4.001, 309.70; Hight, 3.943, 323.35 def. Capps, 3.979, 322.73;
Hight, 3.971, 322.50 def. Hagan, 3.991, 324.44.
Mason McGaha, Chevy Camaro, 6.542, 210.77 def. Aaron Strong, Camaro, 6.562, 209.75; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.551, 208.65 def. Val Smeland, Camaro, Broke – No Show; Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.547, 209.59 def. Kenny Delco, Camaro, Foul – Red Light; Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.542, 208.68 def. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.557, 210.18; Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.534, 210.41 def. Alan Prusiensky, Dodge Dart, Foul – Red Light; Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.549, 209.43 def. Alex Laughlin, Camaro, 6.585, 209.56; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.538, 210.37 def. Steve Graham, Camaro, 6.605, 208.39; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.528, 210.60 def. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.566, 208.42;
Stanfield, 6.549, 209.04 def. Hartford, 6.580, 210.60; Anderson, 6.545, 209.95 def. M. McGaha, 6.554, 210.41; Glenn, 6.563, 208.75 def. Koretsky, 6.551, 209.75; Coughlin Jr., 6.558, 209.17 def. Enders, 6.534, 210.80;
Glenn, 6.589, 208.04 def. Coughlin Jr., 6.583, 208.94; Stanfield, 6.551, 209.59 def. Anderson, 6.635, 187.81;
Stanfield, 6.557, 209.56 def. Glenn, 6.580, 207.69.
|Pro Stock Motorcycle
|First Round
Cory Reed, Suzuki, 6.842, 197.05 def. Eddie Krawiec, Buell, 8.705, 105.78; Jerry Savoie, Suzuki, 6.807, 196.85 def. Jianna Salinas, Suzuki, 6.899, 191.57; Angie Smith, 6.844, 200.74 was unopposed; Joey Gladstone, Suzuki, 6.810, 195.68 def. Scotty Pollacheck, 6.896, 199.73; Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 6.810, 197.94 def. Scott Bottorff, Buell, 7.145, 185.10; Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.828, 195.90 def. Angelle Sampey, Suzuki, 7.385, 138.09; Matt Smith, 6.814, 200.26 def. Jim Underdahl, Suzuki, 6.988, 193.54; Andrew Hines, Buell, 6.766, 201.10 def. Ryan Oehler, 6.978, 194.07;
Reed, 6.830, 197.88 def. A. Smith, 7.634, 129.10; Stoffer, 6.787, 196.50 def. Gladstone, 6.835, 188.38; Savoie, 6.827, 197.22 def. Johnson, 7.390, 143.52; Hines, 6.755, 201.73 def. M. Smith, 6.789, 202.27;
Stoffer, 6.823, 196.16 def. Savoie, 15.569, 66.19; Hines, 6.769, 202.09 def. Reed, 6.836, 192.49;
FinalStoffer, 6.798, 197.36 def. Hines, 6.800, 200.98.
1. Steve Torrence, 978; 2. Antron Brown, 629; 3. Brittany Force, 564; 4. Shawn Langdon, 460; 5. Leah Pruett, 457; 6. Billy Torrence, 448; 7. Mike Salinas, 432; 8. Doug Kalitta, 420; 9. Justin Ashley, 370; 10. Clay Millican, 351.
1. Bob Tasca III, 676; 2. Matt Hagan, 655; 3. Robert Hight, 636; 4. John Force, 624; 5. Ron Capps, 613; 6. J.R. Todd, 584; 7. Alexis DeJoria, 577; 8. Tim Wilkerson, 521; 9. Cruz Pedregon, 481; 10. Terry Haddock, 306.
1. Greg Anderson, 729; 2. Aaron Stanfield, 594; 3. Erica Enders, 566; 4. Matt Hartford, 508; 5. Dallas Glenn, 492; 6. Mason McGaha, 485; 7. Deric Kramer, 454; 8. Kyle Koretsky, 447; 9. Troy Coughlin Jr., 431; 10. Chris McGaha, 305.
1. Matt Smith, 686; 2. Steve Johnson, 516; 3. Scotty Pollacheck, 414; 4. Ryan Oehler, 409; 5. Karen Stoffer, 397; 6. Angie Smith, 377; 7. Angelle Sampey, 349; 8. Andrew Hines, 347; 9. Cory Reed, 343; 10. Joey Gladstone, 335.
