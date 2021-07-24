On Air: Federal News Network program
Norway 27, Brazil 24

The Associated Press
July 24, 2021 11:09 am
Norway 27, Brazil 24

Norway 12 15 27
Brazil 13 11 24

Norway_S. Sagosen 8, B. Myrhol 4, H. Reinkind 4, M. Abelvik Roed 3, K. Bjoernsen 3, C. O’Sullivan 2, M. Fredriksen 1, M. Gullerud 1, M. Joendal 1.

Brazil_H. Langaro 5, F. Chiuffa 4, R. Moraes 3, L. Dutra 2, T. Ponciano 2, G. Rodrigues 2, J. Silva 2, V. Teixeira 2, L. Vial Tercariol 2.

Red Cards_F. Borges, Brazil, 57:24.

Referees_Vaclav Horacek, Czech Republic. Jiri Novotny, Czech Republic. Koo Bonok, South Korea. Lee Seok, South Korea. Felix Ratz, Switzerland. Stella Vartanyan, Russia. Josip Posavec, Croatia.

