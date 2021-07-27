Norway 30, Angola 21

Norway 15 15 — 30 Angola 10 11 — 21

Norway_S. Solberg Isaksen 7, V. Kristiansen 6, N. Moerk 6, H. Reistad 4, K. Brattset Dale 2, K. Breistoel 2, S. Bredal Oftedal 1, M. Jacobsen 1, S. Skogrand 1.

Angola_I. Guialo 6, A. Kassoma 6, M. Cazanga 3, W. Dombaxi 3, S. Pascoal 1, N. Santos 1, L. Venancio 1.

Red Cards_None.

Referees_Mariana Garcia, Argentina. Maria Ines Paolantoni, Argentina. Gjorgji Nachevski, Macedonia. Slave Nikolov, Macedonia. Felix Ratz, Switzerland. Stella Vartanyan, Russia. Arijana Vojic, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

