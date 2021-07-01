Norway’s Karsten Warholm breaks 400 hurdles world record

OSLO, Norway (AP) — Two-time world champion Karsten Warholm broke a 29-year-old world record in the 400-meter hurdles Thursday in the Diamond League meet.

The 25-year-old Norwegian finished in 46.70 seconds to break the mark of 46.78 set by American Kevin Young in the 1992 Barcelona Olympics final.

Warholm’s previous best was 46.87 in Stockholm last August.

