On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Norway’s Karsten Warholm breaks 400 hurdles world record

The Associated Press
July 1, 2021 5:32 pm
< a min read
      

OSLO, Norway (AP) — Two-time world champion Karsten Warholm broke a 29-year-old world record in the 400-meter hurdles Thursday in the Diamond League meet.

The 25-year-old Norwegian finished in 46.70 seconds to break the mark of 46.78 set by American Kevin Young in the 1992 Barcelona Olympics final.

Warholm’s previous best was 46.87 in Stockholm last August.

___

        Insight by Hitachi Vantara Federal: Download this exclusive e-book to learn about the challenges and opportunities that artificial intelligence is bringing the federal sector.

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
6|28 Mobile World Congress
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Navy enjoys an evening at Fenway