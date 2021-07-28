On Air: On DoD with Jared Serbu
Norwich cancels preseason game due to virus cases

The Associated Press
July 28, 2021 11:07 am
LONDON (AP) — Premier League club Norwich canceled its preseason match against Coventry hours before kickoff Wednesday because of COVID-19 cases.

The newly promoted Norwich reported a “small number” of positive tests in its squad and called off the game against second-division Coventry in Chesterfield.

“The decision was made as a precautionary measure following a small number of positive COVID-19 test results within City’s first team group,” Norwich said in a statement.

Earlier, Aston Villa’s friendly against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday was scrapped when the second-tier club similarly discovered a “small number of positive cases of COVID-19” in its squad.

“Unfortunately this was the only decision that could be made in the circumstances to protect the welfare of players and staff at both clubs,” Forest manager Chris Hughton said.

Villa had been scheduled to host the game at its training ground.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

