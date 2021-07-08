On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Oakland 2, Houston 1

The Associated Press
July 8, 2021 5:16 pm
< a min read
      
Oakland Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 2 8 2 Totals 31 1 6 1
Laureano cf 5 0 2 0 Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0
Andrus ss 5 1 2 0 Brantley dh 4 0 0 0
Olson 1b 4 1 1 1 Correa ss 4 0 0 0
Lowrie dh 4 0 2 1 Alvarez lf 4 0 1 0
Chapman 3b 4 0 1 0 1-Straw pr 0 0 0 0
Piscotty rf 4 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 4 0 2 0
Brown lf 3 0 0 0 Tucker rf 3 1 1 0
Kemp 2b 3 0 0 0 McCormick cf 3 0 2 1
A.Garcia c 4 0 0 0 Toro 3b 3 0 0 0
Maldonado c 2 0 0 0
a-Castro ph-c 0 0 0 0
Oakland 200 000 000 2
Houston 000 000 100 1

E_Toro (2). DP_Oakland 1, Houston 0. LOB_Oakland 9, Houston 5. 2B_Andrus (18), Olson (19), Laureano (13), Tucker (18), McCormick (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Montas, W, 8-7 6 2-3 5 1 1 1 10
Petit, H, 14 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Trivino, H, 6 1 0 0 0 1 0
Diekman, S, 7-11 1 1 0 0 0 0
Houston
McCullers Jr., L, 6-2 7 7 2 2 2 8
Scrubb 1 0 0 0 0 2
J.Smith 1 1 0 0 0 0

WP_Montas, McCullers Jr..

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Bill Welke; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_2:52. A_29,243 (41,168).

