Oakland 2, Houston 1

|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|2
|8
|2
|
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|
|Laureano cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Andrus ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Brantley dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lowrie dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Alvarez lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|1-Straw pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Piscotty rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Brown lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tucker rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Kemp 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCormick cf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|A.Garcia c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Toro 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Maldonado c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|a-Castro ph-c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Oakland
|200
|000
|000
|—
|2
|Houston
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
E_Toro (2). DP_Oakland 1, Houston 0. LOB_Oakland 9, Houston 5. 2B_Andrus (18), Olson (19), Laureano (13), Tucker (18), McCormick (6).
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Montas, W, 8-7
|6
|2-3
|5
|1
|1
|1
|10
|Petit, H, 14
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Trivino, H, 6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Diekman, S, 7-11
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McCullers Jr., L, 6-2
|7
|
|7
|2
|2
|2
|8
|Scrubb
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J.Smith
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Montas, McCullers Jr..
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Bill Welke; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Chris Conroy.
T_2:52. A_29,243 (41,168).
