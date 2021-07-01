Oakland 3, Texas 1

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 1 7 1 1 8 Kiner-Falefa ss 4 0 2 0 0 2 .273 Holt dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .213 García cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .270 Gallo rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .230 Lowe 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .257 White lf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .208 Heim c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .224 Solak 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .234 Ibáñez 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .196

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 3 5 3 1 7 Laureano cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .246 Andrus ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .230 Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .288 Chapman 3b 2 1 0 0 1 0 .228 Pinder lf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .218 Lowrie 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .248 Kemp 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .273 Murphy c 2 0 1 1 0 0 .217 Schwindel dh 2 1 1 2 0 1 .500 a-Moreland ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .232 Bolt rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .128

Texas 000 000 001_1 7 1 Oakland 030 000 00x_3 5 0

a-flied out for Schwindel in the 7th.

E_White (1). LOB_Texas 7, Oakland 3. 2B_White (4). HR_Gallo (19), off Trivino; Schwindel (1), off Allard. RBIs_Gallo (43), Murphy (40), Schwindel 2 (2). SB_Andrus (7). SF_Murphy.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Solak 2, Gallo); Oakland 2 (Chapman, Olson). RISP_Texas 0 for 6; Oakland 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Lowrie.

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Allard, L, 2-4 6 4 3 3 1 5 91 3.46 Sborz 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.80 Hearn 1 1 0 0 0 1 9 5.59

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bassitt, W, 9-2 7 3 0 0 1 7 102 3.04 Petit, H, 13 1 1 0 0 0 0 16 3.24 Trivino, S, 13-15 1 3 1 1 0 1 20 2.11

PB_Heim (1).

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Fieldin Cubreth.

T_2:34. A_4,320 (46,847).

