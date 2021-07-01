Oakland 3, Texas 1

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|1
|7
|1
|1
|8
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Holt dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.213
|García cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Gallo rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.230
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|White lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.208
|Heim c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Solak 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Ibáñez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|3
|5
|3
|1
|7
|
|Laureano cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Chapman 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.228
|Pinder lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Lowrie 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Kemp 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Murphy c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.217
|Schwindel dh
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.500
|a-Moreland ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Bolt rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.128
|Texas
|000
|000
|001_1
|7
|1
|Oakland
|030
|000
|00x_3
|5
|0
a-flied out for Schwindel in the 7th.
E_White (1). LOB_Texas 7, Oakland 3. 2B_White (4). HR_Gallo (19), off Trivino; Schwindel (1), off Allard. RBIs_Gallo (43), Murphy (40), Schwindel 2 (2). SB_Andrus (7). SF_Murphy.
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Solak 2, Gallo); Oakland 2 (Chapman, Olson). RISP_Texas 0 for 6; Oakland 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_Lowrie.
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Allard, L, 2-4
|6
|
|4
|3
|3
|1
|5
|91
|3.46
|Sborz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.80
|Hearn
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|5.59
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bassitt, W, 9-2
|7
|
|3
|0
|0
|1
|7
|102
|3.04
|Petit, H, 13
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|3.24
|Trivino, S, 13-15
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|20
|2.11
PB_Heim (1).
Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Fieldin Cubreth.
T_2:34. A_4,320 (46,847).
Comments