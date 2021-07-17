Trending:
Oakland 5, Cleveland 4

The Associated Press
July 17, 2021 12:53 am
< a min read
      
Cleveland Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 4 8 4 Totals 37 5 12 5
Hernandez 2b 4 0 0 0 Laureano cf 5 0 0 0
Rosario ss 4 1 2 0 Andrus ss 5 2 3 0
Ramírez 3b 4 1 1 0 Olson 1b 5 1 3 1
Reyes dh 4 0 1 1 Lowrie 2b 5 1 3 3
Bradley 1b 3 0 0 0 Chapman 3b 3 0 0 0
Ramirez rf 3 0 1 1 Moreland dh 3 1 1 1
Pérez c 4 1 1 1 Murphy c 4 0 1 0
Mercado lf 4 0 0 0 Piscotty rf 3 0 0 0
Zimmer cf 3 1 2 1 Brown ph-rf 1 0 0 0
Kemp lf 3 0 1 0
Cleveland 000 012 100 4
Oakland 002 100 002 5

DP_Cleveland 0, Oakland 1. LOB_Cleveland 4, Oakland 10. 2B_Rosario (10), Olson 2 (22), Murphy (16). HR_Pérez (6), Zimmer (1), Moreland (7), Lowrie (11). SF_Ramirez (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Morgan 5 7 3 3 1 6
Maton 1 1 0 0 1 2
Shaw H,13 1 2 0 0 1 3
Karinchak H,9 1 0 0 0 0 0
Clase L,3-5 BS,11-15 1-3 2 2 2 0 0
Oakland
Manaea 5 1-3 7 3 3 0 7
Petit BS,2-6 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 1
Diekman 1 0 0 0 0 2
Romo W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_Manaea (Bradley). WP_Manaea.

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_2:58. A_12,361 (46,847).

