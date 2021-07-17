Oakland 5, Cleveland 4

|Cleveland
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|4
|8
|4
|Totals
|37
|5
|12
|5
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Laureano cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Rosario ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Andrus ss
|5
|2
|3
|0
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Olson 1b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Lowrie 2b
|5
|1
|3
|3
|Bradley 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ramirez rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Moreland dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Pérez c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mercado lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Piscotty rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Zimmer cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Brown ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kemp lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|012
|100
|—
|4
|Oakland
|002
|100
|002
|—
|5
DP_Cleveland 0, Oakland 1. LOB_Cleveland 4, Oakland 10. 2B_Rosario (10), Olson 2 (22), Murphy (16). HR_Pérez (6), Zimmer (1), Moreland (7), Lowrie (11). SF_Ramirez (2).
|Cleveland
|Morgan
|5
|
|7
|3
|3
|1
|6
|Maton
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Shaw H,13
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Karinchak H,9
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Clase L,3-5 BS,11-15
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Oakland
|Manaea
|5
|1-3
|7
|3
|3
|0
|7
|Petit BS,2-6
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Diekman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Romo W,1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Manaea (Bradley). WP_Manaea.
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T_2:58. A_12,361 (46,847).
