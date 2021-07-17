Oakland 5, Cleveland 4

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|4
|8
|4
|0
|12
|
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Rosario ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.271
|Bradley 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.234
|Ramirez rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.280
|Pérez c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.167
|Mercado lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Zimmer cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.232
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|5
|12
|5
|3
|11
|
|Laureano cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Andrus ss
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Olson 1b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.287
|Lowrie 2b
|5
|1
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.269
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.225
|Moreland dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.239
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Piscotty rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Brown ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Kemp lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.242
|Cleveland
|000
|012
|100_4
|8
|0
|Oakland
|002
|100
|002_5
|12
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-grounded out for Piscotty in the 8th.
LOB_Cleveland 4, Oakland 10. 2B_Rosario (10), Olson 2 (22), Murphy (16). HR_Pérez (6), off Manaea; Zimmer (1), off Petit; Moreland (7), off Morgan; Lowrie (11), off Clase. RBIs_Pérez (15), Reyes (39), Ramirez (23), Zimmer (12), Olson (60), Lowrie 3 (45), Moreland (23). SF_Ramirez.
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 2 (Mercado, Ramírez); Oakland 3 (Laureano, Murphy). RISP_Cleveland 1 for 6; Oakland 2 for 6.
LIDP_Hernandez.
DP_Oakland 1 (Andrus, Lowrie, Andrus).
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morgan
|5
|
|7
|3
|3
|1
|6
|84
|7.86
|Maton
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|4.66
|Shaw H,13
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|23
|2.97
|Karinchak H,9
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.45
|Clase L,3-5 BS,11-15
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|8
|2.19
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manaea
|5
|1-3
|7
|3
|3
|0
|7
|96
|3.28
|Petit BS,2-6
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|22
|3.17
|Diekman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|3.25
|Romo W,1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|4.09
Inherited runners-scored_Petit 2-1. HBP_Manaea (Bradley). WP_Manaea.
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T_2:58. A_12,361 (46,847).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments