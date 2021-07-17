Trending:
Oakland 5, Cleveland 4

The Associated Press
July 17, 2021 12:53 am
< a min read
      
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 4 8 4 0 12
Hernandez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .223
Rosario ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .262
Ramírez 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .260
Reyes dh 4 0 1 1 0 2 .271
Bradley 1b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .234
Ramirez rf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .280
Pérez c 4 1 1 1 0 3 .167
Mercado lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Zimmer cf 3 1 2 1 0 1 .232
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 5 12 5 3 11
Laureano cf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .237
Andrus ss 5 2 3 0 0 1 .240
Olson 1b 5 1 3 1 0 1 .287
Lowrie 2b 5 1 3 3 0 1 .269
Chapman 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .225
Moreland dh 3 1 1 1 1 2 .239
Murphy c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .222
Piscotty rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .200
Brown ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .190
Kemp lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .242
Cleveland 000 012 100_4 8 0
Oakland 002 100 002_5 12 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Piscotty in the 8th.

LOB_Cleveland 4, Oakland 10. 2B_Rosario (10), Olson 2 (22), Murphy (16). HR_Pérez (6), off Manaea; Zimmer (1), off Petit; Moreland (7), off Morgan; Lowrie (11), off Clase. RBIs_Pérez (15), Reyes (39), Ramirez (23), Zimmer (12), Olson (60), Lowrie 3 (45), Moreland (23). SF_Ramirez.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 2 (Mercado, Ramírez); Oakland 3 (Laureano, Murphy). RISP_Cleveland 1 for 6; Oakland 2 for 6.

LIDP_Hernandez.

DP_Oakland 1 (Andrus, Lowrie, Andrus).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Morgan 5 7 3 3 1 6 84 7.86
Maton 1 1 0 0 1 2 24 4.66
Shaw H,13 1 2 0 0 1 3 23 2.97
Karinchak H,9 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 2.45
Clase L,3-5 BS,11-15 1-3 2 2 2 0 0 8 2.19
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Manaea 5 1-3 7 3 3 0 7 96 3.28
Petit BS,2-6 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 22 3.17
Diekman 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 3.25
Romo W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 4.09

Inherited runners-scored_Petit 2-1. HBP_Manaea (Bradley). WP_Manaea.

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_2:58. A_12,361 (46,847).

