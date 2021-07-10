On Air: Meet the Press
Oakland 8, Texas 4

The Associated Press
July 10, 2021 8:18 pm
1 min read
      
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 41 8 9 7 1 10
Laureano cf 5 0 2 1 0 1 .245
Andrus ss 5 1 0 0 0 3 .234
Olson 1b 4 1 0 0 1 2 .279
Chapman 3b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .230
Lowrie dh 5 2 3 2 0 0 .264
Murphy c 5 2 1 1 0 0 .217
Brown rf 3 1 2 1 0 0 .192
b-Piscotty ph-rf 2 1 1 2 0 0 .208
Bolt lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .109
Kemp 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .240
c-Wilson ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 4 6 4 9 10
Holt 3b 6 0 0 0 0 2 .219
Lowe 1b 2 0 0 0 2 2 .259
1-White pr-rf 1 2 0 0 0 1 .201
García cf 5 1 1 1 0 2 .273
Gallo dh 2 1 1 1 3 0 .239
Heim c 5 0 2 2 0 0 .231
Dahl rf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .208
a-Ibáñez ph-1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .189
Kiner-Falefa ss 5 0 1 0 0 0 .261
J.Martin lf 3 0 0 0 2 1 .150
Solak 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .228
Oakland 020 100 000 14_8 9 0
Texas 200 000 010 10_4 6 1

a-struck out for Dahl in the 8th. b-reached on error for Brown in the 10th. c-popped out for Kemp in the 10th.

1-ran for Lowe in the 8th.

E_Solak (4). LOB_Oakland 5, Texas 11. 2B_Brown (7), Lowrie (18), Kiner-Falefa (16). HR_Murphy (11), off Foltynewicz; Brown (10), off Foltynewicz; Lowrie (9), off Foltynewicz; Piscotty (5), off Patton; García (22), off Kaprielian; Gallo (24), off Kaprielian. RBIs_Murphy (42), Brown (28), Lowrie 2 (41), Laureano (31), Piscotty 2 (13), García (62), Gallo (52), Heim 2 (15). SB_Solak (4), Heim (2), Laureano (11). S_Bolt, Solak.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 5 (Laureano, Bolt, Olson, Andrus); Texas 8 (Holt 3, Kiner-Falefa, White). RISP_Oakland 3 for 16; Texas 3 for 15.

Runners moved up_Bolt, Brown, Andrus, J.Martin, Solak, García. GIDP_Andrus, Ibáñez, Gallo.

DP_Oakland 2 (Olson, Chapman, Olson; Andrus, Wilson, Olson); Texas 1 (Kiner-Falefa, Solak, Lowe).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kaprielian 5 4 2 2 4 4 87 2.90
Guerra, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.51
Petit, H, 15 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 3.15
Diekman, BS, 7-12 1-3 1 1 1 2 1 19 3.34
Trivino 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 3 26 1.88
Wendelken, W, 2-1 2 1 1 0 2 1 27 4.12
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Foltynewicz 6 1-3 5 3 3 0 6 91 5.11
Hearn 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 23 4.89
Kennedy 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 2.67
Rodríguez 1 1 1 0 0 1 14 5.84
Patton, L, 0-1 2-3 2 4 3 1 1 24 2.92
Santana 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 3.00

Inherited runners-scored_Trivino 2-0, Hearn 1-0. IBB_off Wendelken (Gallo). HBP_Hearn (Kemp). WP_Wendelken, Patton.

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_3:55. A_30,030 (40,300).

