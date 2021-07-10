Oakland 8, Texas 4

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|41
|8
|9
|7
|1
|10
|
|Laureano cf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.245
|Andrus ss
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.234
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.279
|Chapman 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.230
|Lowrie dh
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.264
|Murphy c
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.217
|Brown rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.192
|b-Piscotty ph-rf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.208
|Bolt lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.109
|Kemp 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|c-Wilson ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|4
|6
|4
|9
|10
|
|Holt 3b
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.219
|Lowe 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.259
|1-White pr-rf
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.201
|García cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.273
|Gallo dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|.239
|Heim c
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.231
|Dahl rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.208
|a-Ibáñez ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.189
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|J.Martin lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.150
|Solak 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.228
|Oakland
|020
|100
|000
|14_8
|9
|0
|Texas
|200
|000
|010
|10_4
|6
|1
a-struck out for Dahl in the 8th. b-reached on error for Brown in the 10th. c-popped out for Kemp in the 10th.
1-ran for Lowe in the 8th.
E_Solak (4). LOB_Oakland 5, Texas 11. 2B_Brown (7), Lowrie (18), Kiner-Falefa (16). HR_Murphy (11), off Foltynewicz; Brown (10), off Foltynewicz; Lowrie (9), off Foltynewicz; Piscotty (5), off Patton; García (22), off Kaprielian; Gallo (24), off Kaprielian. RBIs_Murphy (42), Brown (28), Lowrie 2 (41), Laureano (31), Piscotty 2 (13), García (62), Gallo (52), Heim 2 (15). SB_Solak (4), Heim (2), Laureano (11). S_Bolt, Solak.
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 5 (Laureano, Bolt, Olson, Andrus); Texas 8 (Holt 3, Kiner-Falefa, White). RISP_Oakland 3 for 16; Texas 3 for 15.
Runners moved up_Bolt, Brown, Andrus, J.Martin, Solak, García. GIDP_Andrus, Ibáñez, Gallo.
DP_Oakland 2 (Olson, Chapman, Olson; Andrus, Wilson, Olson); Texas 1 (Kiner-Falefa, Solak, Lowe).
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kaprielian
|5
|
|4
|2
|2
|4
|4
|87
|2.90
|Guerra, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.51
|Petit, H, 15
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|3.15
|Diekman, BS, 7-12
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|19
|3.34
|Trivino
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|26
|1.88
|Wendelken, W, 2-1
|2
|
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|27
|4.12
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Foltynewicz
|6
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|0
|6
|91
|5.11
|Hearn
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|4.89
|Kennedy
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.67
|Rodríguez
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|14
|5.84
|Patton, L, 0-1
|
|2-3
|2
|4
|3
|1
|1
|24
|2.92
|Santana
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3.00
Inherited runners-scored_Trivino 2-0, Hearn 1-0. IBB_off Wendelken (Gallo). HBP_Hearn (Kemp). WP_Wendelken, Patton.
Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_3:55. A_30,030 (40,300).
