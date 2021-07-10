Oakland 8, Texas 4

|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|41
|8
|9
|7
|
|Totals
|36
|4
|6
|4
|
|Laureano cf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|Holt 3b
|6
|0
|0
|0
|
|Andrus ss
|5
|1
|0
|0
|
|Lowe 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|1-White pr-rf
|1
|2
|0
|0
|
|Chapman 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|García cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Lowrie dh
|5
|2
|3
|2
|
|Gallo dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Murphy c
|5
|2
|1
|1
|
|Heim c
|5
|0
|2
|2
|
|Brown rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Dahl rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|b-Piscotty ph-rf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|a-Ibáñez ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bolt lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kemp 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Martin lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|c-Wilson ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Solak 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Oakland
|020
|100
|000
|14
|—
|8
|Texas
|200
|000
|010
|10
|—
|4
E_Solak (4). DP_Oakland 2, Texas 1. LOB_Oakland 5, Texas 11. 2B_Brown (7), Lowrie (18), Kiner-Falefa (16). HR_Murphy (11), Brown (10), Lowrie (9), Piscotty (5), García (22), Gallo (24). SB_Solak (4), Heim (2), Laureano (11). S_Bolt (2), Solak (1).
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kaprielian
|5
|
|4
|2
|2
|4
|4
|Guerra, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Petit, H, 15
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Diekman, BS, 7-12
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Trivino
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Wendelken, W, 2-1
|2
|
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Foltynewicz
|6
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|0
|6
|Hearn
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kennedy
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rodríguez
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Patton, L, 0-1
|
|2-3
|2
|4
|3
|1
|1
|Santana
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Hearn (Kemp). WP_Wendelken, Patton.
Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_3:55. A_30,030 (40,300).
