Oakland 8, Texas 4

Oakland Texas ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 41 8 9 7 Totals 36 4 6 4 Laureano cf 5 0 2 1 Holt 3b 6 0 0 0 Andrus ss 5 1 0 0 Lowe 1b 2 0 0 0 Olson 1b 4 1 0 0 1-White pr-rf 1 2 0 0 Chapman 3b 5 0 0 0 García cf 5 1 1 1 Lowrie dh 5 2 3 2 Gallo dh 2 1 1 1 Murphy c 5 2 1 1 Heim c 5 0 2 2 Brown rf 3 1 2 1 Dahl rf 2 0 0 0 b-Piscotty ph-rf 2 1 1 2 a-Ibáñez ph-1b 2 0 0 0 Bolt lf 4 0 0 0 Kiner-Falefa ss 5 0 1 0 Kemp 2b 2 0 0 0 J.Martin lf 3 0 0 0 c-Wilson ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Solak 2b 3 0 1 0

Oakland 020 100 000 14 — 8 Texas 200 000 010 10 — 4

E_Solak (4). DP_Oakland 2, Texas 1. LOB_Oakland 5, Texas 11. 2B_Brown (7), Lowrie (18), Kiner-Falefa (16). HR_Murphy (11), Brown (10), Lowrie (9), Piscotty (5), García (22), Gallo (24). SB_Solak (4), Heim (2), Laureano (11). S_Bolt (2), Solak (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Oakland Kaprielian 5 4 2 2 4 4 Guerra, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 Petit, H, 15 1 0 0 0 0 0 Diekman, BS, 7-12 1-3 1 1 1 2 1 Trivino 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 3 Wendelken, W, 2-1 2 1 1 0 2 1

Texas Foltynewicz 6 1-3 5 3 3 0 6 Hearn 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Kennedy 1 0 0 0 0 0 Rodríguez 1 1 1 0 0 1 Patton, L, 0-1 2-3 2 4 3 1 1 Santana 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Hearn (Kemp). WP_Wendelken, Patton.

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_3:55. A_30,030 (40,300).

