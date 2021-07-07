Trending:
Oakland closer Rosenthal to have season-ending hip surgery

The Associated Press
July 7, 2021 8:33 pm
HOUSTON (AP) — Oakland closer Trevor Rosenthal will have season-ending surgery for a torn hip labrum.

Manager Bob Melvin made the announcement on Wednesday before the Athletics played the second of three games against the Houston Astros. Melvin said Rosenthal will have the surgery in Colorado on Tuesday.

Rosenthal signed a one-year, $11 million deal with the Athletics this offseason, but hasn’t played all year after having thoracic outlet surgery in April.

The 31-year-old Rosenthal went 1-0 with a 1.90 ERA with 11 saves over 23 2/3 innings for the Kansas City Royals and San Diego Padres last season.

Rosenthal is 12-25 with a 3.36 ERA and 132 saves in an eight-year career where he also pitched for the Cardinals, Nationals and Tigers. He was an All-Star in 2015 with St. Louis when he had a 2.10 ERA and a career-high 48 saves.

