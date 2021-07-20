Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Ober expected to start for the Twins against White Sox

The Associated Press
July 20, 2021 3:08 am
1 min read
      

Minnesota Twins (40-54, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (57-37, first in the AL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Bailey Ober (1-1, 5.46 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 37 strikeouts) White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (7-3, 4.16 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -171, Twins +148; over/under is 9 runs

        Insight by Gitlab: Learn about VA's approach to IT modernization by registering for this free webinar.

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Minnesota will play on Tuesday.

The White Sox are 34-16 on their home turf. Chicago hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .338 this season, led by Yoan Moncada with a mark of .398.

The Twins are 18-29 in road games. Minnesota has hit 133 home runs as a team this season. Nelson Cruz leads them with 19, averaging one every 15.2 at-bats.

The White Sox won the last meeting 5-3. Aaron Bummer secured his second victory and Gavin Sheets went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Chicago. Jose Berrios took his fourth loss for Minnesota.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 17 home runs and is slugging .465.

Cruz leads the Twins with 19 home runs and has 49 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 8-2, .258 batting average, 2.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

Twins: 5-5, .218 batting average, 4.63 ERA, outscored by three runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: White Sox: Evan Marshall: (elbow), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Luis Robert: (hip), Jake Lamb: (quad), Eloy Jimenez: (pectoral), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring), Yasmani Grandal: (calf).

Twins: Cody Stashak: (back), Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Derek Law: (shoulder), Luke Farrell: (oblique), Randy Dobnak: (finger), Edwar Colina: (elbow), Rob Refsnyder: (hamstring), Kyle Garlick: (hernia), Jake Cave: (back), Byron Buxton: (hand), Mitch Garver: (groin).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Indian Health Service Chief Clinical Consultant for Infectious Diseases honored by state of New Mexico