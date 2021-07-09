Trending:
Odorizzi expected to start as Houston hosts New York

The Associated Press
July 9, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

New York Yankees (44-42, fourth in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (54-34, first in the AL West)

Houston; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Nestor Cortes Jr. (0-0, 1.29 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) Astros: Jake Odorizzi (3-3, 3.70 ERA, .97 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Aaron Judge and the Yankees will take on the Astros Friday.

The Astros are 28-17 on their home turf. Houston has a collective on-base percentage of .344, led by Yuli Gurriel with a mark of .383.

The Yankees are 21-20 on the road. New York has a team on-base percentage of .319, led by Aaron Judge with a mark of .372.

The Astros won the last meeting 7-4. Andre Scrubb earned his first victory and Yordan Alvarez went 3-for-4 with two home runs and two RBIs for Houston. Chad Green took his third loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alvarez leads the Astros with 56 RBIs and is batting .304.

Judge leads the Yankees with 32 extra base hits and 46 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .226 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by two runs

Yankees: 4-6, .240 batting average, 5.68 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Jose Urquidy: (arm), Brooks Raley: (health and safety protocols), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Enoli Paredes: (shoulder), Josh James: (hip), Kent Emanuel: (elbow), Pedro Baez: (right shoulder), Aledmys Diaz: (hand), Alex Bregman: (hamstring).

Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (elbow), Darren O’Day: (hamstring), Corey Kluber: (shoulder), Michael King: (finger), Domingo German: (dental), Zack Britton: (hamstring), Aaron Hicks: (left wrist), Clint Frazier: (vertigo).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

