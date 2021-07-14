On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Ohio coach Frank Solich stepping down to focus on health

The Associated Press
July 14, 2021 9:26 am
ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio coach Frank Solich is retiring after leading the program through 16 seasons of unprecedented success to “focus on his health,” the school said Wednesday.

The school announced that Solich was stepping down less than two months before the start of the season and his 77th birthday.

Offensive coordinator Tim Albin was promoted to head coach. Albin received a four-year contract, Ohio athletic director Julie Cromer said in a statement.

Solich is the winningest head coach in the history of the Mid-American Conference with 115 victories. Including a stint as head coach at Nebraska, his alma mater, Solich is 173-101 as a major college football head coach.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

