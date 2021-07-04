Ohtani homers again as Angels beat Orioles 6-5

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 31st homer in the third, and Juan Lagares ended it with a two-run double in the ninth inning of the Los Angeles Angels’ 6-5 comeback victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.

Cedric Mullins hit a tiebreaking homer for Baltimore in the ninth in his first game after making his first All-Star team, but the Angels jumped all over Cole Sulser (2-1) without making an out in the bottom half.

After Los Angeles loaded the bases on a walk and two short singles, Lagares doubled to the gap in right-center, extending the Angels’ winning streak to five games. Raisel Iglesias (6-3) got the win.

Ohtani tied the MLB record for the most homers in a season by a Japanese-born player when he blasted a 459-foot solo shot off Thomas Eshelman to straightaway center. It was his 14th homer in 17 games overall.

Less than an hour later, Ohtani became the first player in major league history to be picked for an All-Star Game as both a hitter and a pitcher.

Anthony Rendon also homered for Los Angeles in the third before leaving with left hamstring tightness.

PIRATES 2, BREWERS 0

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tyler Anderson pitched seven sparkling innings, and Pittsburgh snapped Milwaukee’s 11-game winning streak.

Kevin Newman homered and Wilmer Difo had an RBI double as the Pirates stopped a six-game slide.

Milwaukee managed just three hits off Anderson (4-8), who broke a personal five-game skid. The left-hander struck out six and walked two while throwing 93 pitches.

Milwaukee’s win streak was the second-longest in franchise history. The Brewers won their first 13 games in 1987.

David Bednar and Richard Rodriguez finished the four-hitter with one inning apiece. Rodriguez earned his 11th save in 13 opportunities by completing the Pirates’ third shutout of the season.

Milwaukee’s Freddy Peralta (7-3) had control issues with five walks in six innings. But he allowed just two runs and three hits.

METS 10, YANKEES 5, GAME 1

YANKEES 4, METS 2, GAME 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Gio Urshela hit a three-run homer and the New York Yankees saved a little face by beating the Mets to avoid a Subway Series sweep.

In the opener of the split doubleheader, Pete Alonso hit a tying home run off imploding Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman (5-3) leading off the seventh inning and José Peraza had a go-ahead, two-run double that included interference from a visiting fan in the Bronx in a 10-5 Mets stunner. The Mets also won Saturday’s series opener 8-3.

Alonso connected in the late game as well, becoming the first Mets player since Shawn Green on Sept 6, 2006, to homer in both ends of a doubleheader.

With fireworks echoing around jam-packed Yankee Stadium, the Bronx Bombers won for the second time in nine games to get back above .500 at 42-41.

Chad Green (3-4) closed with three perfect innings, striking out six in his longest outing since September 2019. The right-hander finished with an immaculate seventh.

Corey Oswalt (1-1) allowed Urshela’s homer to the short porch in right field but otherwise held his own in his first start of the season.

Jeurys Familia (3-1) pitched a scoreless sixth to win the opener.

RED SOX 1, ATHLETICS 0

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Nick Pivetta struck out 10 over seven innings, and Boston went ahead on a double-play groundout by Rafael Devers in the sixth.

The teams played a third straight one-run game after splitting a pair of extra-inning contests, including Oakland’s 7-6, 12-inning victory Saturday that snapped Boston’s eight-game winning streak.

Pivetta (7-3) allowed two hits and walked two. He had been 0-3 since beating Atlanta on May 26.

Garrett Whitlock pitched the eighth for Boston before All-Star closer Matt Barnes earned his 19th save in 23 chances.

Oakland’s James Kaprielian (4-3) struck out a career-best 10 over seven innings.

BRAVES 8, MARLINS 7, 10 INNINGS

ATLANTA (AP) — Pinch-hitting pitcher Max Fried lined a bases-loaded single in the 10th inning, lifting Atlanta to a wild comeback victory.

Fried was called on to hit with the Braves out of position players after a four-run rally in the ninth. He singled on a 3-1 pitch off Anthony Bass (1-4), driving in Dansby Swanson from third base and setting off a celebration on the first-base line.

Miami opened a 7-3 lead with three runs in the ninth. Sandy Leon led off with a drive to right for his second homer. Starling Marte singled with two out and scored on Jesús Aguilar’s 13th homer.

Ronald Acuña Jr. homered and drove in three runs for Atlanta. Will Smith (3-5) pitched the 10th for the win.

Adam Duvall hit a three-run homer and drove in four runs for Miami, which dropped two of three in the series.

MARINERS 4, RANGERS 1

SEATTLE (AP) — Chris Flexen pitched six effective innings for the Mariners, and Luis Torrens homered for the seventh time in his past 13 games.

Seattle extended its recent surge, winning its fifth straight series of longer than two games. It has won 11 of 15 overall.

Pitching on four days’ rest for the first time this year, Flexen (7-3) allowed one run and four hits. Kendall Graveman worked the ninth for his eighth save.

Texas’ Mike Foltynewicz (2-8) permitted four runs and four hits in seven innings.

RAYS 5, BLUE JAYS 1

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Austin Meadows had three hits, including two RBI doubles, and the Rays ended their 10-game road losing streak.

Wander Franco hit his second homer for Tampa Bay, which had dropped five in a row overall. Yandy Díaz had two hits and scored twice.

Ryan Yarbrough (5-3) pitched five innings of four-hit ball for the win.

Randal Grichuk hit his 15th homer for Toronto in the second. Robbie Ray (6-4) allowed two runs and five hits in seven innings.

DODGERS 5, NATIONALS 1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Albert Pujols hit a go-ahead single as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning, and the Dodgers completed a seven-game season sweep of the Nationals.

Los Angeles has won a season-high nine straight games since getting no-hit on June 24 by the Chicago Cubs. The Dodgers improved to a season-best 22 games over .500 at 53-31 following a sweep of the four-game series.

Beat-up Washington has lost four in a row.

Washington’s Joe Ross (5-8) allowed three runs in 6 2/3 innings with no walks and 11 strikeouts, his most since 2017.

David Price (4-0), the fifth of eight Dodgers pitchers, tossed two scoreless innings on what manager Dave Roberts planned as a bullpen day.

PADRES 11, PHILLIES 1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Manny Machado drove in five runs with a pair of homers, leading San Diego to the victory.

The Padres stopped a three-game losing streak with their 50th win of the season.

Padres left-hander Blake Snell tossed four scoreless innings, allowing two hits and four walks in his first start since June 22. Snell had been on the injury list after feeling the effects of food poisoning.

Austin Adams (3-2) tossed a scoreless fifth to earn the win, and the Padres used four more relievers over the last four innings.

J.T. Realmuto homered for Philadelphia. Vince Velasquez (3-3) surrendered five runs and nine hits in six innings.

REDS 3, CUBS 2

CINCINNATI (AP) — Amir Garrett escaped a jam in the ninth inning, and the Reds handed the Cubs their ninth straight loss.

Chicago scored a total of five runs in the weekend series. It went 1-9 on a 10-game trip.

The Cubs put runners on first and second with one out in the ninth, but Garrett got Willson Contreras to bounce into a 5-4-3 double play for his sixth save.

Tucker Barnhart had two hits and drove in a run, helping Cincinnati to its fourth straight victory. Art Warren (2-0) got one out for the win.

Chicago went 2 for 9 with runners in scoring position and left eight runners on base. Dan Winkler (1-1) got the loss.

ASTROS 4, INDIANS 3, 10 INNINGS

CLEVELAND (AP) — Yuli Gurriel scored on a two-out error by pitcher Emmanuel Clase in the 10th inning, helping Houston complete a four-game series sweep.

Gurriel advanced to third on a fielder’s choice by Jason Castro, then came around when the Indians failed to complete a double play on the throw back to first by Amed Rosario.

The shortstop forced out Carlos Correa at second base, but Clase (3-3) mishandled his return throw, allowing Gurriel to scamper home. Gurriel struck out leading off the inning, but reached on Clase’s wild pitch.

Blake Taylor (1-2) got the win, and Brooks Raley earned his second save with a scoreless 10th.

Indians third baseman José Ramírez missed his third game in a row with a sore left elbow.

TIGERS 6, WHITE SOX 5

DETROIT (AP) — Jeimer Candelario had three hits, Akil Baddoo drove in two runs and the Tigers held on for the victory.

Detroit won the final two games of the series for its first series win over the White Sox since Sept. 3-5, 2018.

Tigers reliever Gregory Soto was forced to change his glove before pitching the ninth inning with a 6-2 lead. Billy Hamilton and Tim Anderson singled, and José Abreu hit his 14th homer with one out.

José Cisnero needed one pitch for his fourth save in five chances, retiring Andrew Vaughn on a lineout to right. Tyler Alexander (1-1) pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings for the win.

Chicago’s Lucas Giolito (6-6) dropped to 1-2 in his last six starts. He allowed six runs and a season-high 10 hits in five innings.

ROCKIES 3, CARDINALS 2

DENVER (AP) — Elías Díaz hit an RBI single for Colorado with two out in the ninth inning, and Germán Márquez struck out 11 and was picked for his first All-Star team.

Díaz sent a 3-2 pitch from All-Star closer Alex Reyes (5-3) into left. Josh Fuentes, who had reached on a single, beat the throw home with a headfirst dive.

As the crowd cheered, Díaz was mobbed in the outfield by teammates as the Rockies won for the third time in four games against St. Louis. Díaz also lifted the Rockies with a three-run homer in the ninth on Thursday.

Colorado star Trevor Story tied the game with a sacrifice fly in the eighth. Story also went deep in the first.

Justin Lawrence (1-0) earned the win by pitching out of a jam in the ninth.

St. Louis has lost 22 of 33 games following a 30-22 start.

TWINS 6, ROYALS 2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kenta Maeda struck out a season-best 10 in six scoreless innings, and Minnesota halted a five-game losing streak.

Maeda (4-3) gave up two hits and a walk in a splendid outing that matched his longest of the year.

Jorge Polanco, Alex Kirilloff and Max Kepler homered for the Twins.

Jarrod Dyson hit a two-run single in the bottom of the ninth for Kansas City. Brad Keller (6-9) was charged with two runs in 6 1/3 innings.

___

