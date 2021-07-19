On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Ohtani scheduled to start for Angels at Athletics

The Associated Press
July 19, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Los Angeles Angels (46-46, fourth in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (53-42, second in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Shohei Ohtani (4-1, 3.49 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 87 strikeouts) Athletics: Cole Irvin (6-8, 3.65 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 78 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics +100, Angels -120; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

        Insight by JTEK: Learn how agencies are defining the role of cloud services today and in the future, while also emphasizing the considerations for each of those decisions by downloading this exclusive e-book.

BOTTOM LINE: Shohei Ohtani and the Angels will take on the Athletics Monday.

The Athletics are 28-24 in home games in 2020. Oakland is slugging .404 as a unit. Matt Olson leads the team with a .570 slugging percentage, including 46 extra-base hits and 23 home runs.

The Angels are 19-24 on the road. Los Angeles is slugging .441 as a unit. Shohei Ohtani leads the team with a slugging percentage of .678.

The Athletics won the last meeting 8-4. Burch Smith earned his first victory and Ramon Laureano went 1-for-5 with a home run and an RBI for Oakland. Tony Watson took his third loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olson leads the Athletics with 46 extra base hits and is batting .285.

Ohtani leads the Angels with 34 home runs and has 74 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 4-6, .215 batting average, 3.14 ERA

Angels: 5-5, .289 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Athletics: Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Chad Pinder: (hamstring).

Angels: Luke Bard: (hip), Justin Upton: (back), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Anthony Rendon: (hamstring), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army Day at the Alamo