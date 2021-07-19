Ohtani scheduled to start for Angels at Athletics

Los Angeles Angels (46-46, fourth in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (53-42, second in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Shohei Ohtani (4-1, 3.49 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 87 strikeouts) Athletics: Cole Irvin (6-8, 3.65 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 78 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics +100, Angels -120; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Shohei Ohtani and the Angels will take on the Athletics Monday.

The Athletics are 28-24 in home games in 2020. Oakland is slugging .404 as a unit. Matt Olson leads the team with a .570 slugging percentage, including 46 extra-base hits and 23 home runs.

The Angels are 19-24 on the road. Los Angeles is slugging .441 as a unit. Shohei Ohtani leads the team with a slugging percentage of .678.

The Athletics won the last meeting 8-4. Burch Smith earned his first victory and Ramon Laureano went 1-for-5 with a home run and an RBI for Oakland. Tony Watson took his third loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olson leads the Athletics with 46 extra base hits and is batting .285.

Ohtani leads the Angels with 34 home runs and has 74 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 4-6, .215 batting average, 3.14 ERA

Angels: 5-5, .289 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Chad Pinder: (hamstring).

Angels: Luke Bard: (hip), Justin Upton: (back), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Anthony Rendon: (hamstring), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

