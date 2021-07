Tuesday

Women

Pool Round

Japan (Mio Shinozaki; Risa Nishioka; Stephanie Mawuli; Mai Yamamoto), def. United States (Allisha Gray; Kelsey Plum; Stefanie Dolson; Jacquelyn Young), 20-18.

China (Zhang Zhiting; Wan Jiyuan; Yang Shuyu; Wang Lili), def. Mongolia (Khulan Onolbaatar; Chimeddolgor Enkhtaivan; Solongo Bayasgalan; Tserenlkham Munkhsaikhan), 21-9.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.