Olympic Badminton Results

The Associated Press
July 28, 2021 8:45 pm
< a min read
      

Thursday

Women

Singles

Round of 16

He Bing Jiao, China, def. Beiwen Zhang, United States, 14-21, 9-7, retired.

Ratchanok Intanon, Thailand, def. Gregoria Mariska Tunjung, Indonesia, 21-12, 21-19.

V. Sindhu Pusarla, India, def. Mia Blichfeldt, Denmark, 21-15, 21-13.

An Seyoung, South Korea, def. Busanan Ongbamrungphan, Thailand, 21-15, 21-15.

Nozomi Okuhara, Japan, def. Michelle Li, Canada, 21-9, 21-7.

Mixed Team

Doubles

Semifinals

China (Wang Yi Lyu; Huang Dong Ping), def. Japan (Yuta Watanabe; Arisa Higashino), 21-23, 21-15, 21-14.

