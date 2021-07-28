Olympic Badminton Results

Thursday
Women
Singles
Round of 16
He Bing Jiao, China, def. Beiwen Zhang, United States, 14-21, 9-7, retired.
Ratchanok Intanon, Thailand, def. Gregoria Mariska Tunjung, Indonesia, 21-12, 21-19.
V. Sindhu Pusarla, India, def. Mia Blichfeldt, Denmark, 21-15, 21-13.
An Seyoung, South Korea, def. Busanan Ongbamrungphan, Thailand, 21-15, 21-15.
Nozomi Okuhara, Japan, def. Michelle Li, Canada, 21-9, 21-7.
Mixed Team
Doubles
Semifinals
China (Wang Yi Lyu; Huang Dong Ping), def. Japan (Yuta Watanabe; Arisa Higashino), 21-23, 21-15, 21-14.
