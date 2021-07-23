Olympic Badminton Results

Saturday
Women
Doubles
Group Play Stage
Group A
Indonesia (Greysia Polii; Apriyani Rahayu), def. Malaysia (Mei Kuan Chow; Meng Yean Lee), 21-14, 21-17.
Singles
Group Play Stage
Group P
Thuy Linh Nguyen, Vietnam, def. Xuefei Qi, France, 21-11, 21-11.
Mixed Team
Doubles
Group Play Stage
Group C
Japan (Yuta Watanabe; Arisa Higashino), def. Denmark (Mathias Christiansen; Alexandra Boje), 20-22, 21-11, 21-15.
