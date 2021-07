Sunday

Men

Preliminary

Pool F

Poland (Piotr Kantor; Bartosz Losiak), def. Japan (Yusuke Ishijima; Katsuhiro Shiratori), 21-15, 21-14.

Women

Preliminary

Pool B

United States (Alix Klineman; April Ross), def. China (Wang Xinxin; Xue Chen), 21-17, 21-19.

