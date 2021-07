Wednesday

Men

Preliminary

Pool C

United States (Tri Bourne; Jacob Gibb), def. Switzerland (Adrian Heidrich; Mirco Gerson), 21-19, 23-21.

Women

Preliminary

Pool F

Switzerland (Nina Betschart; Tanja Huberli), def. Japan (Miki Ishii; Megumi Murakami), 14-21, 21-19, 15-12.

