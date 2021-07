Olympic Boxing Results

Monday

Men

Fly (48-52kg)

Preliminaries

Round of 32

Yuberjen Herney Martinez Rivas, Colombia, def. Rajab Otukile Mahommed, Botswana, 5-0.

Hu Jianguan, China, def. Sakhil Alakhverdovi, Georgia, 5-0.

Ryomei Tanaka, Japan, def. Yoel Finol Rivas, Venezuela, 5-0.

Shakhobidin Zoirov, Uzbekistan, def. Batuhan Ciftci, Turkey, 5-0.

Carlo Paalam, Philippines, def. Brendan Irvine, Ireland, 4-1.

Tetteh Sulemanu, Ghana, def. Rodrigo Marte de la Rosa, Dominican Republic, 3-2.

Middle (69-75kg)

Preliminaries

Round of 32

Yuito Moriwaki, Japan, def. Seyedshahin Mousavi, Iran, 3-2.

