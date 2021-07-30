Olympic Boxing Results

Saturday
Men
Fly (48-52kg)
Preliminaries
Round of 16
Yuberjen Herney Martinez Rivas, Colombia, def. Amit Amit, India, 4-1.
Ryomei Tanaka, Japan, def. Hu Jianguan, China, 3-1.
Shakhobidin Zoirov, Uzbekistan, def. Daniel David Varela de Pina, Cape Verde, 5-0.
Carlo Paalam, Philippines, def. Mohamed Flissi, Algeria, 5-0.
Light (57-63kg)
Preliminaries
Round of 16
Keyshawn Davis, United States, def. Sofiane Oumiha, France, stopped by referee.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments