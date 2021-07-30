Trending:
Sports News

Olympic Boxing Results

The Associated Press
July 30, 2021 10:18 pm
Saturday

Men

Fly (48-52kg)

Preliminaries

Round of 16

Yuberjen Herney Martinez Rivas, Colombia, def. Amit Amit, India, 4-1.

Ryomei Tanaka, Japan, def. Hu Jianguan, China, 3-1.

Shakhobidin Zoirov, Uzbekistan, def. Daniel David Varela de Pina, Cape Verde, 5-0.

Carlo Paalam, Philippines, def. Mohamed Flissi, Algeria, 5-0.

Light (57-63kg)

Preliminaries

Round of 16

Keyshawn Davis, United States, def. Sofiane Oumiha, France, stopped by referee.

