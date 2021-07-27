Trending:
Olympic Diving Results

The Associated Press
July 27, 2021 2:54 am
< a min read
      

Tuesday

Women

Synchronised 10m Platform

Final

1. China (Chen Yuxi; Zhang Jiaqi), 363.78.

2. United States (Jessica Parratto; Delaney Schnell), 310.80.

3. Mexico (Gabriela Agundez Garcia; Alejandra Orozco Loza), 299.70.

4. Canada (Meaghan Benfeito; Caeli McKay), 299.16.

5. Germany (Tina Punzel; Christina Wassen), 292.86.

6. Japan (Matsuri Arai; Minami Itahashi), 291.42.

7. Britain (Eden Cheng; Lois Toulson), 289.26.

8. Malaysia (Mun Yee Leong; Pandelela Pamg), 277.98.

