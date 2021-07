Monday

Women

Sabre Individual

Table of 64

Yang Hengyu, China, def. Kaouther Mohamed Belkebir, Algeria, 15-1, 5:00.

Zaynab Dayibekova, Uzbekistan, def. Chika Aoki, Japan, 15-9, 9:57.

Renata Katona, Hungary, def. Yasmine Daghfous, Tunisia, 15-6, 6:48.

Bhavani Devi Chadalavada Anandha Sundh, India, def. Nadia Ben Azizi, Tunisia, 15-3, 6:14.

