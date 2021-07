Olympic Fencing Results

Tuesday

Women

Épée Team

Quarterfinals

Estonia (Erika Kirpu 0-2-1; Julia Beljajeva 2-1; Katrina Lehis 1-0-2), def. Poland (Renata Knapik-Miazga 1-0-2; Aleksandra Jarecka 1-2; Ewa Trzebinska 1-1-1), 29-26, 50:43.

South Korea (Song Sera 1-1-1; Kang Young Mi 1-2; Choi Injeong 2-1), def. United States (Courtney Hurley 1-1-1; Kelley Hurley 0-3; Katharine Holmes 3-0), 38-33, 54:29.

Italy (Mara Navarria 2-1; Rossella Fiamingo 0-1-2; Federica Isola 1-2), def. ROC (Aizanat Murtazaeva 1-1-1; Yulia Lichagina 2-1; Violetta Kolobova 1-1-1), 33-31, 54:03.

China (Lin Sheng 1-2; Zhu Mingye 2-1; Sun Yiwen 2-1), def. Hong Kong (Lin Yik Hei Coco 0-3; Kong Man Wai Vivian 2-1; Hsieh Kaylin Sin Yan 2-1), 44-32, 54:44.

