Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Olympic Fencing Results

The Associated Press
July 27, 2021 9:54 pm
< a min read
      

Wednesday

Men

Foil Individual

Table of 64

Peter Joppich, Germany, def. Alex Cai, Canada, 15-12, 15:35.

Vladislav Mylnikov, ROC, def. Salim Heroui, Algeria, 15-6, 14:12.

Andre Sanita, Germany, def. Cheung Siu Lun, Hong Kong, 15-14, 27:44.

Table of 32

Vladislav Mylnikov, ROC, def. Gerek Meinhardt, United States, 15-11, 22:42.

        Insight by Tableau: Learn about the factors that are important for agencies to improving customer experience by downloading this exclusive executive briefing.

Sabre Team

Table of 16

Egypt (Mohab Samer 1-1-1; Ziad Elsissy 3-0; Mohamed Amer 1-2), def. Japan (Tomohiro Shimamura 0-1; Kento Yoshida 2-1; Kaito Streets 0-2-1; Kenta Tokunan 1-1), 45-32, 31:27.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Randy Moore sworn in as 20th Chief of the USDA Forest Service