Olympic Fencing Results

Wednesday
Men
Foil Individual
Table of 64
Peter Joppich, Germany, def. Alex Cai, Canada, 15-12, 15:35.
Vladislav Mylnikov, ROC, def. Salim Heroui, Algeria, 15-6, 14:12.
Andre Sanita, Germany, def. Cheung Siu Lun, Hong Kong, 15-14, 27:44.
Table of 32
Vladislav Mylnikov, ROC, def. Gerek Meinhardt, United States, 15-11, 22:42.
Sabre Team
Table of 16
Egypt (Mohab Samer 1-1-1; Ziad Elsissy 3-0; Mohamed Amer 1-2), def. Japan (Tomohiro Shimamura 0-1; Kento Yoshida 2-1; Kaito Streets 0-2-1; Kenta Tokunan 1-1), 45-32, 31:27.
