Thursday

Women

Foil Team

Quarterfinals

Italy (Martina Batini 2-1; Arianna Errigo 2-1; Alice Volpi 1-2), def. Hungary (Kata Kondricz 1-2; Flora Pasztor 2-1; Fanni Kreiss 1-2), 45-32, 47:37.

ROC (Adelina Zagidullina 1-2; Inna Deriglazova 3-0; Larisa Korobeynikova 3-0), def. Egypt (Noha Hany 1-2; Yara Elsharkawy 0-3; Nora Mohamed 1-2), 45-21, 52:11.

