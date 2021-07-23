On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Olympic Fencing Results

The Associated Press
July 23, 2021 8:25 pm
< a min read
      

Saturday

Men

Sabre Individual

Table of 64

Iulian Teodosiu, Romania, def. Sherzod Mamutov, Uzbekistan, 15-11, 7:48.

Jose Quintero, Venezuela, def. Kento Yoshida, Japan, 15-13, 12:20.

Kaito Streets, Japan, def. Akram Bounabi, Algeria, 15-9, 10:03.

Women

Épée Individual

Table of 64

Kiria Tikanah Abdul Rahman, Singapore, def. Lin Yik Hei Coco, Hong Kong, 15-11, 17:35.

        Insight by ThunderCat Technology and Dell Technologies: Learn different ways agencies are taking more advantage of AI and ML tools to help exceed mission expectations by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Aizanat Murtazaeva, Russia, def. Hsieh Kaylin Sin Yan, Hong Kong, 14-7, 15:57.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army Gen. Hokanson thanks Guard members for support fighting the Bootleg Fire in Oregon