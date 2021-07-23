Olympic Fencing Results

Saturday
Men
Sabre Individual
Table of 64
Iulian Teodosiu, Romania, def. Sherzod Mamutov, Uzbekistan, 15-11, 7:48.
Jose Quintero, Venezuela, def. Kento Yoshida, Japan, 15-13, 12:20.
Kaito Streets, Japan, def. Akram Bounabi, Algeria, 15-9, 10:03.
Women
Épée Individual
Table of 64
Kiria Tikanah Abdul Rahman, Singapore, def. Lin Yik Hei Coco, Hong Kong, 15-11, 17:35.
Aizanat Murtazaeva, Russia, def. Hsieh Kaylin Sin Yan, Hong Kong, 14-7, 15:57.
